Brandon fires Police Chief Wayne Dearman

Brandon Police Chief Wayne Dearman has been fired.

Dearman wrote in a statement posted to social media that Brandon Mayor Butch Lee and the Board of Alderman voted to terminate him during a Monday night executive session at the Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting.

The statement did not give any reason for the termination. Dearman had served 13 months as Brandon's chief of police.

A flashing blue light of a police car.

"I have been privileged to serve the citizens of Brandon and have strived to uphold the values of integrity, transparency and professionalism with the police department," Dearman stated in the release. "It has been my highest honor to lead our dedicated officers during my tenure."Dearman said he hopes the next police chief can lead the Brandon Police Department successfully and get the department on par with surrounding law enforcement agencies.

"The citizens of Brandon deserve a well-equipped and adequately staffed police force to ensure their safety and security," Dearman said.

When contacted, the Brandon mayor's office declined to comment on the situation for this story and said a statement will be released after the board of aldermen have met.

