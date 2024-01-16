Brandon Guffey, charged with felony stealing from MU, has another court hearing on Feb. 26

Brandon Guffey, charged with multiple felonies for stealing from the University of Missouri as the College of Engineering's financial services director, has a plea offer on the table, his attorney, Chris Slusher, said Friday in Boone County Circuit Court.

Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs said a status hearing in the case for Feb. 26, ordering Guffey, of Centralia, to be there in person. He was there with Slusher on Friday.

He's charged with felony stealing, felony forgery, felony fraudulent use of a credit device and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit device.

Court documents list horse riding lessons, leather chairs from a student lounge, big-screen televisions intended for a United Way fundraiser among items Guffey allegedly stole.

A university audit found that staff complaints about Guffey were ignored, allowing the thefts to continue. The lack of consequences for Guffey led staff members to think he was untouchable, the audit states.

Guffey was fired in January 2022, when the audit began. Three employees, including Guffey, lost their jobs as a result of the audit.

Slusher said the plea agreement includes restitution of $65,000, which would be paid in advance.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Plea deal considered for former MU employee charged with theft