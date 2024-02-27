Brandon Guffey has until April 8 to come up with $65,000 in restitution to Mizzou

Brandon Guffey now has until his next court date on April 8 to come up with $65,000 in restitution to the University of Missouri — money that is tied up in his university benefits it so far hasn't released because of the criminal case.

Guffey, of Centralia, is charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars' worth of horse-riding lessons, big-screen televisions intended for a charity fundraiser and leather chairs from a student lounge when he was financial services director in the MU College of Engineering.

Charges against Guffey are felony stealing, felony forgery, felony fraudulent use of a credit device and misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit device.

"I understand we're pushing the court's patience on this," Guffey's attorney Christopher Slusher told Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs during the Monday court hearing.

Slusher explained the $65,000 restitution is a pre-condition of the plea agreement with the prosecution, but Guffey has been unable to access his university benefits because of the case.

The university fired Guffey in January 2022 and began an audit. He was one of three fired by the university over the thefts, but the only one named and the only one charged with a crime.

The audit found direct evidence of thefts of more than $30,700 from the university, with some of the items stolen or purchased with an MU-issued credit card recovered. Another $132,352 including cash and consumer electronics stolen from the university had not been recovered.

The audit determined that complaints by 18 staff members in the College of Engineering were consistently ignored, allowing the thefts to continue.

Jacobs had ordered Guffey to be in court for Monday's hearing, under threat of an arrest warrant, but Slusher said he told his client not to come.

Guffey needs to be present for the April 8 hearing, Jacobs told Slusher.

"Unless he's in the hospital or something, I will expect him here," Jacobs said.

