Brandon Isabelle indicted in deaths of girlfriend, two-day old daughter

MEMPHIS — A 25-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend, Danielle Hoyle, and their two-day-old daughter, Kennedy Hoyle, has been indicted in their deaths.

A Shelby County grand jury charged Brandon Isabelle on Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated child abuse and neglect.

In early February, a patrol officer found Danielle Hoyle's body near her tan-colored Chevy Cruze, after he noticed a shattered window on the driver's side of the car. Hoyle had been shot to death; Kennedy Hoyle was not found.

Police quickly identified Isabelle as a suspect. When police questioned Isabelle, he told officers he lured Hoyle to the Whitehaven neighborhood and shot her, according to court documents. He also allegedly admitted to then taking Kennedy to the northern point of Mud Island, and throwing the newborn into the cold waters of the Mississippi River.

Authorities search the Mississippi River in February 2022 for the body of 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle, but did not find the child. A grand jury indicted her father, Brandon Isabelle on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping on Sept. 15, 2022.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kennedy Hoyle, who was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants. Authorities searched the banks of the Mississippi for five days, but were unable to find Kennedy.

After he "tossed" his daughter into the Mississippi River, the police report says, Isabelle threw a gun used to shoot Danielle Hoyle into the river near the Wolf River delta.

Isabelle has been held without bond since February. His attorney, Lauren Fuchs, said in February she would be looking closely at Isabelle's statements to police. Police are trained to elicit confessions, Fuchs said; her office will review the circumstances around Isabelle's confession.

As of mid-day Thursday, Isabelle did not have a scheduled arraignment date for the indictment.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

