Brandon Isabelle pleads 'not guilty' in killings of Danielle Hoyle and newborn Kennedy Hoyle

Law enforcement agencies searched the 800 block of Island Drive in Harbor Town on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, for missing 2-day-old infant Kennedy Hoyle. Kennedy was last seen Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road.

Brandon Isabelle, the suspect in the killings of Danielle Hoyle and her 2-day-old daughter Kennedy Hoyle, pleaded "not guilty" during his arraignment Monday morning in a Shelby County criminal courtroom.

According to police, Hoyle, 27, died after being shot in the head in a Whitehaven neighborhood Feb. 1. A patrol officer found Hoyle's body near her tan-colored Chevy Cruze, after he noticed a shattered window on the driver's side of the car.

When police detained Isabelle, 25, for questioning, he admitted luring Hoyle to the Whitehaven neighborhood and shooting her, according to court documents. He also allegedly admitted to then taking Kennedy to the northern point of Mud Island, and throwing the newborn into the cold waters of the Mississippi River.

Lauren Fuchs, Isabelle's defense attorney, said her office would review the admission as part of their investigation into the case. Police are trained to elicit confessions, Fuchs said; her office will review the circumstances around Isabelle's confession.

Isabelle's family, according to Fuchs, has been active and involved with her law office's review of the case.

Hoyle's mother and Kennedy's grandmother, April Campbell, locked eyes with Isabelle as he sat in court during his arraignment.

"I just had to see the monster who did this to them," Campbell said while crying. "He didn't have to hurt them."

Campbell said Isabelle was present in the hospital for Kennedy's birth. He reportedly held his newborn daughter before her presumed death; Campbell could not fathom how Isabelle could have hurt his own daughter after holding her.

"I have no words for him, no words. None," Campbell said.

Monday's court appearance, Campbell said, was the first time she had seen Isabelle in person. She said he was absent for a stretch of time during Hoyle's pregnancy, but came back into her life around the time she gave birth to Kennedy.

Campbell said Isabelle's eyes relayed no sign of remorse or emotion in court Monday.

"I didn't see anything there. There's nothing there, except a cold, blank stare," she said.

Campbell was present during the search for Kennedy's remains Wednesday. Multiple law enforcement agencies participated in the search near a public boat ramp on the northern point of Mud Island.

The search continued into Wednesday night, but divers combing the Mississippi River were unable to locate any sign of Kennedy. The infant's body has still not been located as of Monday.

"I just want to know where she is," said Campbell. "Why are you not telling me where my baby is? Why aren't you saying 'I'm sorry'? You can't be that cold-blooded."

