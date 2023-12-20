Brandon King pleads guilty, avoids death sentence after killing his girlfriend and her son

Brandon King once faced execution for the vicious stabbing deaths of his girlfriend and her 13-year-old son, a 2020 New Year's Eve double homicide that shook their northwest Springfield neighborhood.

King, who also seriously wounded a 7-year-old and 14-year-old in the attack on Scott Street, pleaded guilty Friday, months before his 2024 trial. Greene County Circuit Judge Kaiti Greenwade sentenced King, 32, to four life sentences, two without the possibility of parole.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson filed a motion in February to pursue the death penalty in the case. He pointed to several aggravating factors in the premeditated killings of Stephanie Plumb and Dylan Moore that could elicit the state's harshest punishment.

Accepting a plea deal before the end of the year — which led to multiple child abuse and armed criminal action charges being dropped — may have kept King off death row, albeit behind bars in a high-security Missouri prison.

Patterson explained to the News-Leader after Friday's sentencing why the prosecution shifted course in the case, which was overseen by Greenwade — a newly-appointed judge who took over the case when David Jones retired last summer.

Brandon King

"The decision to accept a plea in this case to four consecutive life sentences plus 60 years involved consideration and balancing of the terrible nature of the offenses," Patterson said, along with "the wishes of the victims’ family, the evidence in the case including mitigating evidence about the defendant that would be considered by a sentencing jury, the ability to resolve the case months in advance of the trial setting in a manner that brings finality due to the waiver of a potentially lengthy appeals process, and the sufficiency of the agreed upon penalties."

If King was found guilty following a trial and was given the death penalty, it would have been Greene County's first death sentence in five years.

Patterson prosecuted Craig Wood, who was given a death sentence in 2018 for abducting, raping and killing Springfield 10-year-old Hailey Owens.

What would have led to a King death penalty?

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson speaks about the investigation by city, county, state, and federal authorities into catalytic converter thefts in the area during a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

After being apprehended near the crime scene, King told investigators he intended to kill everyone in the house, then steal money and a vehicle.

His motive? He faced a criminal charge of forgery in Christian County and wanted to flee the state.

"I didn't see any emotion in him at all," an officer said of King at the crime scene.

King told investigators he would have continued stabbing the surviving victims to eliminate eyewitnesses, but a man from outside the home saw one of the children in distress and intervened.

More: Edward Gutting declared not guilty by reason of insanity in murder of MSU professor

If the case had gone to trial, Patterson aimed to prove four aggravating circumstances that would lead to the death penalty, including:

The murder in the first-degree offenses were committed while King was engaged in the commission or attempted commission of another unlawful homicide;

The murders in the first-degree were outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible or inhuman in that they involved torture, or depravity of mind;

The murders in the first-degree were committed by King for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with, or preventing a lawful arrest or custody in a place of lawful confinement, of himself or herself or another;

The murdered individuals were witnesses or potential witnesses in any past or pending investigation or past or pending prosecution, and were killed as a result of their status as witnesses or potential witnesses.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Man who murdered girlfriend, her son avoids death penalty with plea