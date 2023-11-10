Brandon man accused of hitting Hillsborough deputies with car to remain in custody

TAMPA — A man accused of intentionally striking and seriously injuring two Hillsborough deputies in Brandon will remain in custody at least until a hearing next week.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Cynthia Oster ruled Friday that Ralph Bouzy, 28, will remain in custody at least until a hearing set for Wednesday, when prosecutors will argue that he should stay in custody until his case is resolved.

Prosecutors with the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office told Oster that they will file a motion for pre-trial detention for Bouzy, who was arrested Thursday on three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

An attorney for the Hillsborough County Public Defender’s office told Oster that Bouzy waived his appearance for Friday’s hearing.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times on Friday that Bouzy was “aggressive” as deputies were arresting him Thursday, so he was sedated and taken to the hospital.

The two injured deputies, Cpl. Carlos Brito and Deputy Manuel Santos, were still in Tampa General Hospital Friday morning, another sheriff’s office spokesperson said in an email in response to questions from the Times.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Thursday that Brito might need to have his leg amputated. In series of posts on X, formerly called Twitter, Chronister said Friday that Brito was “awake and surrounded by his family,” and that surgeons “are monitoring his progress and continue to do everything possible to save his leg.”

Chronister also posted a photo of Santos and his wife in Santos’ hospital room.

“Deputy Santos has a bilateral break in his leg with extensive ligament damage and will require surgery,” Chronister said in the post. “He and his wife are in good spirits and TGH is taking great care of them.”

The incident began at 7:44 a.m., when the Bouzy’s mother called 911. She said her son was being violent and irrational and kicking in doors throughout the house. Fearing for her safety, she asked that deputies be sent to help her, the sheriff said.

Brito and Santos arrived shortly thereafter outside the home at 1102 Dexwell Court, which is in a cul-de-sac in the sprawling Heather Lakes subdivision, south of Lumsden Road. They found Bouzy in the driver’s seat of a parked Nissan Altima. They tried to talk with Bouzy, but he drove away.

But Bouzy soon returned. Two additional deputies were there by the time he pulled up. As the Bouzy approached in the Nissan, the deputies had to jump between their patrol cars to avoid being hit. Back in the cul-de-sac, Bouzy sped up, aiming his car directly at the other two deputies, who stood next to a sheriff’s SUV, Chronister said.

The Nissan slammed into both Brito and Santos. Brito was pinned between the car and the sheriff’s SUV. Part of his thigh bone was stuck in the car. Santos also suffered severe leg injuries.

Sheriff’s officials released surveillance videos taken from nearby homes, which show the moment that the car rammed into the pair, shoving them against a sheriff’s office SUV. Body camera footage from other deputies showed the driver stepping out of the car and walking toward the other deputies before being subdued with stun guns.

Records indicate that Bouzy has a history of mental illness. Hillsborough court records show his name linked with 18 mental health cases, including four that were filed this year. He also has five prior arrests, the most recent in 2018.

Times staff writer Tony Marrero contributed to this report.