Brandon man, acquitted in killing wife’s lover, dies ahead of trial for her death

Ralph Wald, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, lawyer and two-time defendant against homicide charges, died Tuesday morning at his Brandon home. He was 80.

Wald, who became a subject of fascination in 2013 when he was found not guilty in the fatal shooting of his wife’s lover, had for the last three years been fighting a charge that he killed her, too.

His attorney, Jonathan Hackworth, confirmed Thursday that Wald had died. His exact cause of death was not immediately available. But Wald had been suffering from severe health problems, and had shown signs of dementia, his lawyer said.

“He was extremely ill toward the end,” Hackworth said.

Wald and his marriage to Johnna Flores spurred national headlines a decade ago after his murder trial ended in an acquittal. Prosecutors had accused Wald of killing Walter Conley in a jealous rage after he’d awakened one night to find the 32-year-old having sex with Flores, then 41, in their living room.

Wald’s defense countered with a self-defense claim. They said Wald believed Conley was an intruder who was sexually attacking Flores. He retrieved a .38 caliber revolver from his bedroom and shot Conley twice.

Flores attended Wald’s trial. She cried tears of joy as he walked out of jail amid a swarm of TV cameras.

“Because my husband puts me first, he’s taking me to the Waffle House,” she said then.

But public records portray a marriage that remained troubled. And six years later, Wald called 911 to report that he’d found her dead in their home. Deputies arrived to find Flores clumped on a sofa, a bullet wound to her chest.

Two vodka bottles, one empty, the other a quarter full, were on the floor nearby. The home was cluttered and smelled of cigarette smoke, investigators noted. In a bedroom deputies found the same .38 caliber revolver that had been used to kill Conley. It held five live rounds and one spent bullet.

Wald was charged in January 2019, at age 77, with manslaughter. His case was delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the state’s court system.

More recently, his lawyer had raised questions about whether Wald was competent to proceed. A court-appointed expert was scheduled to evaluate him next month.

Had he been deemed competent, Hackworth said he expected Wald likely would have gone to trial this summer.

Despite the legal troubles that marred his life’s last decade, Wald’s attorney emphasized that there was much more to the man.

Decades earlier, Wald had served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of lieutenant colonel and earning a Silver Star, one of the highest decorations for military valor. He’d been commended for his service in Vietnam, where he was wounded by a grenade and engaged in an intense battle while leading a group of soldiers.

Wald lived in Arizona and ran a bar, his attorney said, before moving to Florida. He earned a law degree from Stetson University College of Law and assisted clients who couldn’t afford their own attorneys.

“He packed a lot into his lifetime,” Hackworth said.