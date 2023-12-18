Brandon man dies in a single-vehicle fatal crash Sunday morning in Lincoln County

A 27-year-old Brandon man died after a single vehicle crash Sunday in Lincoln County, according to a press release fron the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at 7:37 a.m. near 272nd Street and 480th Avenue, 11 miles north of Canton.

Initial information released by the department indicated the Brandon man was driving a 1997 Chevrolet CK 107 westbound on 272nd Street, when he ran the stop sign at a T-intersection with 480th Avenue. The vehicle went airborne and struck the embankment.

Authorities say the driver, the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt. Possible alcohol use is still under investigation. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

Authorities have not yet released the deceased’s name and information since the family has yet to be notified.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue were assisting at the time of the crash, said Department Communications Director Brad Reiners.

All the information released so far is preliminary. The South Dakota Highway Patrol, an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, is investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: 27-year-old Brandon man dies in crash Sunday morning