Brandon man gets life in shooting death of ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

TAMPA — A Brandon man has been sentenced to life in prison for breaking into a home while his ex-girlfriend was there and shooting her new boyfriend to death in a fit of jealousy.

Robert Beausejour Jr., 40, was convicted by a jury Friday in Hillsborough Circuit Court.

Judge Samantha Ward sentenced Beausejour to life for premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm, and 50 years for armed burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery. The sentences will run concurrently. Beausejour was acquitted of a charge of witness tampering.

In the weeks leading up to the slaying, Beausejour texted several threats to the victim, Jeffry Negron, 36, angry that Negron was dating Beausejour’s ex-girlfriend. In one statement, Beausejour said he “had one for” Negron — referring to a bullet, the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On Dec. 5, 2019, Beausejour went to Negron’s home in Tampa and snuck up to a window. He saw Negron and the woman together and began kicking in a door.

Negron called 911 while the woman went to hide in a bedroom. Beausejour broke in and fired once then tried to force the woman to come with him. He failed and fled and was later tracked down and arrested by Tampa police.

Negron was found dead nearby in a car.

“This outcome delivers justice for this victim, his family, and our community,” State Attorney Andrew Warren said in the news release. “While we know this sentence can’t bring back the person they loved, they and the public can rest assured that the man who murdered him will be facing the consequences, inside a prison cell, for the rest of his life.”