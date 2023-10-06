Brandon Miller impresses Charlotte Hornets’ teammates: ‘His game speaks volumes’

The new guy was back lurking on a baseline, playfully stalking yet another veteran to become the latest subject in his attempt at youthful comic relief.

Brandon Miller’s time in the spotlight — aka standing against a backdrop branded with the Charlotte Hornets’ logo and answering queries — had barely wrapped up before he went into his act. Miller paced back-and-forth enough to make a toy soldier jealous, doing nearly everything shy of drawing a fake mustache on somebody’s face to get a rise out of his next victim.

Gordon Hayward didn’t bite, though, remaining stoic throughout Miller’s routine.

“Camp’s been good, the energy has been high,” Hayward said Thursday before peeking over to his left and noticing Miller’s march. “My young rook over here, he’s doing a good job.”

Keeping it light is just one of the many things Miller’s new teammates have come to appreciate since the Hornets selected him with the second overall pick in June’s NBA Draft. He’s already assimilating himself into the team’s inner fabric in chameleon-like fashion, blending in seamlessly on a roster filled with mostly mid- to late-twentysomethings.

Miller is coming into almost the perfect scenario, one that should allow him to ease comfortably into the Hornets’ structure. Typically, players drafted in his position are looked at as saviors for some franchises, forcing them to be thrust into the fire immediately. Miller has plenty of help around him, though, mostly because the Hornets’ injury-ravaged 2022-23 record and draft position didn’t completely mirror the roster’s talent last season.

Now with the amount of depth the Hornets have on the wing, which is boosted by Miles Bridges’ return, and given Miller’s ability to line up at shooting guard and either of the two forward spots, he can ease himself into the mix without too much pressure.

“Definitely,” Miller said. “It definitely gives me a lot of confidence just to come in here and take an open shot on a passed ball from LaMelo Ball or one of our vets out here. It’s just a confidence thing.”

He added: “It makes you feel good that a lot of veterans have trust in me coming into this year, but I also trust them to have my back. So, I’m going to always have theirs.”

Which is why he’s tried so hard to familiarize himself with the people he’s going to spend the better part of the next six months with.

“I think the biggest adjustment — I don’t really think it’s an adjustment — is really just talking to everybody,” Miller said, “just talking to everybody outside of basketball, building a bond with the new teammates, trying to make a better bond on the court.”

It’s working.

Whether it’s privately or publicly, everyone The Observer speaks to about Miller can’t stop raving about him. One scout lauded Miller’s ability to shoot, move the ball to the right spot and penchant for playing defense. That’s a valuable trifecta and even his teammates and coaches have quickly taken notice.

The praise comes often.

“He has IQ,” coach Steve Clifford said. “When you watch him play, his decision-making makes sense. You can’t teach that. Guys that play like (Golden State’s) Steph (Curry), the skill level is one thing, but the decision-making, you don’t teach that. Guys will struggle to make decision, always struggle to make decisions. You can get them to not to try to do stuff. Guys like him, it’s just a natural feel for the game.”

Hayward lauded Miller’s court vision. It’s uncommon for a 20-year-old to have it nearly mastered.

“His ability to play in the pocket with poise and his playmaking ability is something that he’s got way ahead of a lot of guys,” Hayward said. “Sure, he’ll score and be able to do those other things. But his ability to make reads in the pocket and make passes over the top because of his frame, that’s been impressive.”

Perhaps no one is more dazzled by Miller’s traits than PJ Washington. It’s Washington’s job to look after Miller — “That’s my rook,” he said — and he’s enjoyed having Miller under his wing. He’s not surprised one bit by how rapidly Miller incorporated himself into the team.

“Yeah, I think it’s definitely rare, but his game speaks volumes,” Washington said. “I’ve been saying this a long time, but he doesn’t do anything (wrong) on the court. I’m very happy the way he’s been working. He’s getting extra shots, he’s doing everything to be successful in this league. And I just can’t wait to see him play.”

Miller is grateful for Washington’s guidance. He’s just one of the many pseudo-older brothers Miller has come to appreciate during his short tenure in Charlotte.

“PJ is a leader on and off the court,” Miller said. “If he’s not in the game playing, then he’s talking on the sidelines, just helping the younger guys, getting everybody in the right play on the court. So, really just learning from him is a big thing.

“Just having some years in the league, he knows a lot about the game. So another guy to be a sponge to and just soak up everything he says.”

While also lurking in the background on occasion, hoping to get a chuckle or two.

“We have a lot of happy kids on the team, honestly, and he’s certainly one of them,” Hayward said. “It keeps me young. And like I said, he’s been great.”