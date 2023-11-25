Brandon Schreiber awarded Trooper of the Year

Nov. 24—LIMA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has chosen the Trooper of the Year for 2023. Brandon Schreiber is 28 years old and has served at the Lima Post since 2017. According to a recent press release, Schreiber was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School. The trooper has also received other awards including the Traffic Safety Award, District Trooper of the Year Award, Criminal Patrol Award, Ace Award, Traffic Safety Award, Trained a Trooper Ribbon, Safe Driving Ribbon, and Physical Fitness Ribbon with Star.

View comments