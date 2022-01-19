Brandon sex assault victim escapes while getting Christmas tree, deputies say

BRANDON — A man is being held without bail on charges that he seriously injured a woman during a sex assault, then held her against her will for five days until she escaped while they were getting a Christmas tree, according to court documents.

The attack occurred Dec. 6 at the Brandon home of defendant Alejandro Omar Diaz Sr., 39, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Hillsborough Circuit Court.

The attack was so brutal that Diaz, seeing the woman’s injuries as she regained consciousness the next morning, asked her, “What did I do to you,” she told investigators. The attack left blood throughout the house and Diaz forced the woman to clean it up with bleach and vinegar, she told investigators.

Court records, redacted to hide the name of the victim, do not describe the relationship between her and Diaz.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to search Diaz’s cell phone, court records show. He used the phone to take photos of the woman’s injuries and to watch the attack on recordings from six home security cameras, the affidavit said.

Diaz was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of sexual battery likely to cause injury, false imprisonment, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, battery and harassing a witness.

The harassing charge, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison, stems from four calls Diaz made from jail to his mother asking her to get the victim to drop the charges, according to an arrest affidavit. The mother left one voice message with the victim, saying she was calling on behalf of Diaz, the affidavit said. Diaz had been ordered by a judge not to have contact with the victim.

During one call, Diaz told his mother to have the victim come visit him, the affidavit said. He is quoted as saying, “Let’s put this on track. Let’s set this up so they can see that she comes here. It’s all a setup.”

Diaz has entered pleas of not guilty to the charges. He has been represented by the Public Defender’s Office, which does not comment on pending cases.

Court documents give this account of the attack:

Diaz and the victim had been arguing about 11 p.m. Dec. 6 when he pushed her backward into a bathroom and her head hit the tub. He dragged her by the hair around the house while hitting her, blocking her attempts to escape. He dragged her into a pool table room, where he injured her while committing sexual assault. He dragged her out, slamming her head onto the ground and causing her to lose consciousness.

Five days later, on Dec. 11, Diaz, the victim and Diaz’s young child drove to Dade City in Pasco County to get a Christmas tree. Diaz became verbally aggressive toward the woman and, fearing for her life, she jumped from Diaz’s truck and contacted authorities.

The arrest affidavit lists cuts, scratches and bruises on 10 parts of the woman’s body. Doctors determined she had suffered a concussion and other injuries.