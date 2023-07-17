Brandon standoff ends in arrest in Crossgate subdivision. Here's what you should know

A Brandon man is in custody after a Sunday afternoon standoff with law enforcement officials in the Crossgates subdivision, according to the Brandon Police Department.

The incident began at 2:53 p.m. Sunday when Brandon police officers responded to a call about a distraught family member saying, "He will die by police officers," according to a press release.

This incident was stabilized, the suspect surrendered without any altercations and was taken into custody, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Chief Wayne Dearman of the Brandon Police Department released a statement thanking others for their assistance.

"We'd like to thank the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance for their support," Dearman said. "This is an ongoing investigation by the Brandon Police Department with charges pending."

Just last month, a Madison police officer was killed in a hostage situation that turned into standoff with law enforcement in the Crossgates subdivision in Brandon.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Brandon MS police take suspect into custody in Sunday standoff