Brandon Tatum: Capitol Hill needs to stay out of local policing
FOX News contributor Joe Concha and former Tuscan, AZ police officer discuss potential police reform legislation on 'Fox News @ Night'
FOX News contributor Joe Concha and former Tuscan, AZ police officer discuss potential police reform legislation on 'Fox News @ Night'
Jose Altuve had three hits and two RBIs in his return after testing positive for COVID-19, leading the Houston Astros to a 5-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. “It looked like he had never left," Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “Life sure is a lot better with Altuve back, period — in the lineup and the clubhouse."
Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, joins Chris Haynes on a very special edition of Posted Up.
Iran’s foreign minister has complained that the military wields too much power over the country’s ruling elite, according to a leaked tape recording that grants rare insight into power struggles at the heart of the Islamic Republic. In the recording, which Iran says was not intended for publication, Javad Zarif is heard warning that “in the Islamic Republic the military field rules." "I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy,” he added in the tape, which was first published by the New York Times and the London-based news channel Iran International. It came as Iran and the United States continued to hold indirect talks in Vienna this week which hope to salvage the Obama-era nuclear deal. In the same interview, Mr Zarif claimed that Russia wanted to stop the nuclear deal, something apparently so sensitive that he warned the interviewer: "You definitely can never release this part." The unusually frank comments offer rare insight into the regime’s inner circle and its apparent lack of control over Iran’s military establishment, including its powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran said that the comments made in the three-hour tape recording were "confidential" and should not have been released. "What was published was not an interview with the media," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in Tehran, but did not dispute the tape’s authenticity.
“It was so not romantic.”
While the late Chadwick Boseman didn't win the Best Actor Oscar, he previously nabbed the SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards for his role Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will send India raw materials for vaccines and step up financing aid for Covid-19 shot production, joining European countries in pledging to help stem the world’s biggest surge in cases.“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” President Joe Biden tweeted on Sunday.Material needed to produce Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made in India, has been identified and “will immediately be made available,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said in a statement.Sullivan spoke by phone Sunday with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, according to the statement, and the pair agreed to stay in close touch.Additionally, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation will fund an expansion of production capability by Indian vaccine maker Biological E Ltd., or BioE, to at least 1 billion doses by the end of 2022. Ventilators, therapeutics, rapid-test kits and personal protective equipment will be sent as well, according to the statement.The U.K., France and Germany also pledged aid for India, which has reported some 1 million new cases over the last three days and 2,767 deaths in the latest 24-hour period. The outbreak is increasingly closing the rest of the world to travelers from India and threatening the country’s economic recovery.India is administering an average of about 2.6 million doses per day, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. At that pace, it’ll take an estimated two years to cover 75% of its population.Earlier, Biden’s chief medical adviser said the U.S. will consider sending India stockpiled doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine currently unapproved for use in the U.S.“I think that’s going to be something that is up for active consideration,” Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while cautioning that he didn’t “want to be speaking for policy right now.”The U.S. stockpile of AstraZeneca shots reached more than 20 million doses earlier this month and has grown since then, prompting persistent calls by doctors and others to donate the shots to other countries that are way behind the U.S. in their vaccination efforts. That’s gained urgency with India’s worsening crisis.AstraZeneca hasn’t requested regulatory approval for its two-dose vaccine in the U.S., which has three other authorized vaccines to deploy. Biden by March had ordered almost enough Covid-19 vaccines to fully inoculate every American adult twice.The U.K., which has seen Covid cases dwindle, is sending nine airline containers of supplies, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators from surplus stocks, that will begin arriving in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Foreign Office in London said in a statement.Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. “will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time,” according to the statement.Additionally, France will supply India “with significant support in terms of oxygen,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office told Agence France-Presse. France plans to ship respirators, AFP reported. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is “urgently preparing a mission of support,” her chief spokesman said on Twitter.(Updates with Biden comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
A rota commander and his deputy were sentenced to 11 months' jail and 10 months' jail, respectively, on Monday (26 April) after their original and more serious charges were restored upon appeal earlier this month.
Pope Francis on Sunday gave the Catholic church nine new priests, encouraging them in an ordination ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica to be humble and compassionate and to stay close to the rank-and-file faithful, whose trust in clergy has been sorely tested by decades of sex abuse scandals. Professing obedience to the pontiff during the Mass on Sunday were six men from Italy and one each from Romania, Colombia and Brazil. The men removed their masks, part of COVID-19 safety protocols, when they knelt before Francis and he lay his hands on their head as part of the ordination ritual.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India ordered its armed forces on Monday to help tackle surging new coronavirus infections, as nations including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged urgent medical aid to try to contain an emergency overwhelming the country's hospitals. The situation in the world's second most populous country is "beyond heartbreaking", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding that WHO is sending extra staff and supplies including oxygen concentrator devices. In a meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said oxygen would be sent to hospitals from armed forces reserves and retired medical military personnel would join COVID-19 health facilities.
“I was wondering what it meant for you to be directed by Regina [King]?” Margaret Gardiner asked Kaluuya South African journalist Margaret Gardiner, a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, on Monday apologized for mistakenly asking “Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya after his Oscar win what it was like working with Regina King — although Kaluuya’s film was directed by Shaka King. “I am so so so sorry,” Gardiner said late Monday after video of her question circulated on social media. “I made a mistake in what I said. I apologize to Daniel. I apologize.” Kaluuya, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor playing Black Panther leader Fred Hampton in “Judas,” was initially taken back by Gardiner’s question during a video press conference Sunday night at L.A.’s Union Station. Regina King had directed “One Night in Miami,” which featured another Oscar nominee, Leslie Odom Jr., as the singer Sam Cooke. “#DanielKaluuya I did not mistake you for Leslie Odom Jnr. I’m sorry if it seemed that way,” Gardiner said in a tweet following backlash to her question. “I had wanted to ask about Regina King not being nominated as a director for ‘One Night in Miami,’ and your win for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ for the community at this time.” Also Read: HFPA’s Diversity and Inclusion Adviser Quits After Ava DuVernay, Publicists Reveal ‘Systemic’ Challenges in Group Gardiner, a longtime Golden Globes voter who was covering the Oscars for the U.K.’s The Sunday Times Magazine, continued: “There was a sound issue so I dropped the part about Regina King and restated my question. What does it mean for the community at this time. When I listed to the audio, I do understand, but there was no confusion.” In a video the press room at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, Gardiner asked Kaluuya, “I’ve been following you since the beginning of your career, and I was wondering what it meant for you to be directed by Regina, what this means for you at this time with the world and the state that it’s in?” Clearly confused by the question, Kaluuya responded, “Say that question again, please?” In repeating her question, Gardiner dropped all references to the director. “I was wondering what it meant for you to win with the world and the state that it’s in in the moment?” she said. But many took to Twitter to point out Gardiner, who is white, seemed to confuse two Black actors or two Black directors, in a year that has seen record levels of diversity in its nominations. Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List and a TV and film producer, shared the video as well, tweeting, “There’s a dissertation to be written about this interaction and this interaction alone. State of the system in one minute… Even mere minutes after you win an #Oscar for playing Fred Hampton. Even then.” Also Read: HFPA Rejected Press Conferences for Black-Led Projects Like ‘Bridgerton,’ Insiders Say (Exclusive) He also asked her what exactly Gardiner was apologizing for: “Are you apologizing for confusing two Black actors? Are you apologizing for supposedly asking one Black actor during his moment of triumph about another Black director who wasn’t nominated this year? Is it for demanding an answer to your question about ‘the community?’ Or are you apologizing for calling Judas and the Black Messiah a ‘movie about race?” Gardiner’s verbal slip comes at a time when the HFPA is under fire for its lack of Black members and track record of snubbing movies and TV shows with Black creators. Following furor over a February L.A. Times exposé, the organization had hired a diversity consultant to help fix inherent “systemic” issues, but last week, USC professor Shaun Harper quit following a meeting where he was confronted with the details of the HFPA’s problems. In addition, former HFPA president Philip Berk was expelled last week after sending an email to members with a post describing Black Lives Matter as a “hate movement.” Gardiner initially tried to defend her question. “I’m sorry but I didn’t mistake Daniel, I wanted to ask about how he felt winning at the most represented Oscars yet Regina King not being nominated for One Night in Miami, the sound was problematic, so I dropped the Regina King part & asked what it meant to win at this time,” she said, before offering a fuller apology later in the day. Read original story Golden Globes Voter Apologizes After Asking Daniel Kaluuya About Working With Wrong Black Director At TheWrap
Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 261, which took place Saturday in Jacksonville.
California Republicans have gathered over 1.5 million signatures in support of a recall election to remove Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom from office.That’s according to state election officials on Monday.Newsom’s campaign texted California Democrats in response, “This recall attempt is a far-right partisan power grab and a waste of money.”With enough support, Newsom will likely face recall later this year amid an already crowded field.Three Republicans have come forward to announce their run, including transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner.Recalling a governor in California is a two-step process.Voters decide whether they want to remove the sitting governor, and then choose a replacement on the same ballot.The state hasn’t formally approved the recall or set a date for an election.Officials have until Thursday to provide a final count of valid signatures.Newsom was elected governor in 2018 with over 60 percent of the vote.He would be up for re-election in 2022, but the recall effort has picked up steam amid the global health crisis.It was launched in February 2020, initially to oppose Newsom's liberal politics.
The 15-46 Rockets have no reason to rush the oft-injured Wall back this season.
‘I will admit, I felt a little bad for the defendant. I think he deserved to be convicted. But he’s a human being,’ Keith Ellison says
The TV star packed for the location.
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court stepped back into the heated debate over gun rights on Monday, agreeing to hear a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association to New York state's restrictions on people carrying concealed handguns in public in a case that could further undermine firearms control efforts nationally. The justices took up an appeal by two gun owners and the New York affiliate of the NRA, an influential gun rights group closely aligned with Republicans, of a lower court ruling throwing out their challenge to the restrictions on concealed handguns outside the home.
The impact of Apple Inc's new privacy controls over digital advertising tracking is likely to depend greatly on how app developers implement a new pop-up notification, Apple's user privacy chief told Reuters. Apple on Monday started enforcing a rule introduced last year requiring developers to use a pop-up notification seeking permission to gather data that can be used to track users across third-party sites and apps. Facebook Inc has said the rules could harm its customers.
American and Iranian warships had a tense encounter in the Persian Gulf earlier this month, the first such incident in about a year amid wider turmoil in the region over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday. Footage released by the Navy showed a ship commanded by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard cut in front of the USCGC Monomoy, causing the Coast Guard vessel to come to an abrupt stop with its engine smoking on April 2. The Guard also did the same with another Coast Guard vessel, the USCGC Wrangell, said Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a spokeswoman for the Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet.
NBCOn Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Biden’s climate change plan included a 90 percent cut in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.“Perhaps the central theme of our politics at the moment is that one of our two major political coalitions is growing more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid, and more detached from reality by the day,” Seth Meyers said at the top of his “A Closer Look” segment Monday night. “Republicans seem to think Joe Biden’s army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and take your Dr. Seuss book and your hamburgers, and I’m only slightly exaggerating.”From there, Meyers cut to the genuinely shocking montage of Fox News’ John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Larry Kudlow all repeating the false claim. “That’s right, in Biden’s America you’ll have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a ‘plant-based beer,’ you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers,” Meyers joked.“Nowhere in Biden’s plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never uttered such a thing,” the host clarified. “And yet on cue Republicans have run wild with this dumb and completely baseless lie.” Watch Puppet Mitch McConnell Pretend to Be Human in Robert Smigel’s ‘Let’s Be Real’Meyers then pivoted to the outraged responses from Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “whose last name sounds like a Dilbert character who wears a ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ T-shirt” and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO for me.”“Four pounds?!” Meyers replied. “That’s going to be a hard something from you. Try to get some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated vibe of Joey Chestnut at the end of a hot dog eating contest.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
New update includes new privacy features, emojis and a way of turning on an iPhone with a mask on.