Brandon vocal coach arrested, accused of molesting teen, Pasco deputies say

A 54-year-old Brandon vocal coach was arrested Monday and is facing molestation charges in connection to a 14-year-old girl he was hired to teach, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began an investigation after the allegations were reported Friday. They found that Craig Hartfield had sent texts expressing his affections to the teen, who lives in the New Port Richey area, the agency said in a news release.

Hartfield, who taught private voice and acting lessons, had been hired as the girl’s voice coach in October 2021. Deputies said he was not employed at a school.

After Hartfield’s arrest, he told deputies that he gave the teen alcohol, massages and other items, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other items were not specified in the release.

Hartfield told deputies he has not attempted to have relationships with other students, the release said.

Hartfield faces two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation/fondling of someone between 12-15 years old and three counts of using a computer service to seduce or solicit a child, according to jail records. His bond is set at $50,000 — $10,000 for each count.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.