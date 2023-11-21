Brandon Wright indicted in death of Cha'Quon Jeffrey

An Iowa Park man has been indicted on charges of intoxicated manslaughter in the death of Cha'Quon Jeffrey in a wreck on June 3 in the 3000 block of Spur 325.

A Wichita County grand jury on Nov. 15 also indicted Brandon Michael Wright, 40, with Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury for injuries suffered by Veronica Diaz in the same incident.

Affidavits filed in the case claim Wright had a blood alcohol content of 0.238 at the time of the wreck, which is well above the 0.08 legal limit in Texas. Police said Wright was traveling the wrong way on the highway when he struck Jeffrey's vehicle.

The indictments allege second-degree felonies in the case, which means Wright could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison if convicted,

Total bail for the charges was set at $200,000 on the charges and Wright was released from jail in June.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

