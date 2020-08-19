Brandy opens up about depression, says she wouldn’t be here without her daughter

It’s been just weeks since Brandy released her first new album in eight years, a recording noteworthy for much more than how long her fans have waited for it.

On “B7,” the star belts out powerful songs about love and mental health struggles, and in a new interview, she’s revealing even more on both topics — and how they’re linked for her.

"I was a little bit lost eight years ago musically, creatively, spiritually," the 41-year-old revealed in a cover story for People magazine. "I had to pull myself together; I had to pull it all together and make it all make sense."

And the things she needed to make sense of weren’t simple, as they included a lifetime of ups and downs. From career highs, including child stardom, hit recordings and ‘90s sitcom success, to personal lows, including a failed relationship with ex Robert Smith, a public revelation that they had never been married, and a tragic car accident she had in 2006, which claimed the life of another driver.

Those dueling forces in her life created a conflicted public image and an unbearable emotional battle.

"I remember laying in bed super depressed," she said of a time in which she contemplated ending her life. “I (told) myself, 'So, you're just going to go out like this? That's wack.’”

But that’s not all she told herself. She reminded herself that she had a reason to on, even when things seemed darkest. After all, she has a daughter.

“If you can't do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life,” she recalled thinking at the time.

Back in 2002, Brady and Smith welcomed Sy’rai to the world, their now 18-year-old daughter, who Brady considers a savior.

"If Sy'rai wasn’t here, I wouldn't be either," Brandy put it plainly. "The place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn't going to make it through."

Now, with the release of “B7,” the mother of one is singing her daughter’s praises right alongside her. Sy’rai sings on the track “High Heels,” while mom delivers lines like, “Sy'rai's my jewel / All of my pressure created a diamond and baby, it's you.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.