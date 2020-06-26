Brandywine Realty (BDN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 9.8%

Brandywine Realty Trust BDN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $9.65 –$12.20 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Brandywine Realty has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry may consider Alexander Baldwin Holdings Inc ALEX which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



