Brandywine Realty Trust: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The Philadelphia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $61.4 million, or 36 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 37 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $18.9 million, or 11 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $126.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $240.5 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $534.9 million.

Brandywine Realty Trust expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.32 to $1.42 per share.

The company's shares have decreased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11, a decline of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDN

