Branford's Coronavirus Infection Rate Remains High

BRANFORD, CT — Reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are moving downward in Connecticut, but the state also had a particularly bad week for deaths.

The coronavirus death toll grew by 241 from Thursday Jan. 13 to last Thursday to a total of 9,683 lives lost.

Branford had 177.9 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 21.80 percent between Jan. 2-15, according to the state Department of Public Health.

There were 205.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

It's important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.





Branford recorded 210 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 14-20, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

Around 75 percent of Branford residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 19, according to DPH.

