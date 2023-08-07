Branfordveterinariansexually assaulted employee, police say

Aug. 7—Police said Dut Malek, 57, who owns Lakes Animal Services, is accused of touching and kissing an employee while she was cleaning surgery equipment. He is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and is scheduled to appear Aug. 22 in state Superior Court in New Haven. Malek is free on a promise to appear in court.

On Monday, Malek's lawyer, Louis Federici, said he doesn't comment on pending litigation, but expects his client will be exonerated of any claims against him.

The veterinary office was open on Monday.

According to the affidavit, a woman reported to police on July 10 that Malek had sexually assaulted her at work that day. The incident began when she was cleaning equipment and Malek asked her about what type of men she finds attractive, the woman said, according to the affidavit.

She responded negatively when Malek next asked to hug her, according to the affidavit.

A short time later, Malek stood behind her, put his hands on her shoulders and moved them around her body, touching her genital area and her breasts, and kissing her neck, according to the affidavit. Afterward, Malek apologized and told the woman not to tell anyone, the affidavit said.

Police spoke with the woman and her mother a few days later, when the mother revealed that she'd confronted Malek with the accusations and recorded the conversation, the affidavit said.

In the recording, Malek apologized to the victim's mother and admitted that what he'd done was wrong, according to the affidavit. Her daughter had enjoyed working there and now her dreams were crushed, the victim's mother said.

Police said two female employees who were working at the office at the time said they had not seen or experienced any sexual misconduct at the facility.

A former employee told police she worked at the practice until May when she left because of how she was treated, according to the affidavit. She said Malek once touched her buttocks and tried to kiss her while they were in his office, and made comments about having a sexual relationship, according to the affidavit. The investigating officer informed the woman that what Malek had done to her was a crime, the affidavit said.

A man who resigned from his job as animal handler after hearing of the accusations said he witnessed Malek make inappropriate comments to female employees and customers, such as telling them that they needed a "sugar daddy," according to the affidavit.

Another former employee, who resigned in July, said Malek had made inappropriate comments to her, and touched her in a manner that made her uncomfortable, the affidavit stated.