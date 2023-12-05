Branson doubles number of safety officers working inside schools, enough for each campus

The Branson school district has added four school protection officers, or SPOs, to its staff.

The number of officers working to improve safety inside Branson schools recently doubled.

Branson school officials announced Monday that the district has hired four school protection officers, or SPOs, and they will work alongside the four existing school resource officers, or SROs.

The new SPOs will be fully employed by the district. The existing SROs work primarily in the district but are funded through a split contract, with 70% of their salary paid by the district, and either the Branson Police Department or the Taney County Sheriff's Office picking up the other 30%.

Superintendent Brad Swofford said the increase was part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety and security of the more than 4,600 students and 600 employees spread over seven schools.

"We certainly want to be proactive in our approach to safety," he said.

Swofford said the district increased its safety budget by $150,000 to pay and equip the new SPOs, who are paid an hourly wage.

He said by doubling the number of officers, the district will be able to assign at least one per building or campus so all areas are covered.

The increased visibility of officers is designed to improve the safety of students and staff and also make them feel more safe on each campus.

Ryan Pace, director of school safety, said the additional staffing is a critical step in improving safety in the district. A former trooper with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pace was hired this summer.

“We are continually working to create a safe learning environment for all students," Pace said, in the Monday release. "These additional School Protection Officers will allow us to further strengthen our safety protocols and respond proactively, ensuring the well-being of our school community.”

The new SPOs include William Gish, Kevin Jones, Morris Hyde Motino, and Scott Thirkell.

The SPOs are in the process of completing training in security and surveillance, emergency response, conflict resolution, crisis management, and will be authorized to carry firearms while on school grounds, just like the SROs.

The SPOs will work closely with school staff including SROs and school administrators.

The existing SROs include sheriff's deputy Jared Marler and police officers Steve Mobley and Jesse Wilcox.

