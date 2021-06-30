Branson mum on when he'll launch to space on Virgin Galactic

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Richard Branson, right, founder of Virgin Galactic, and company executives gather for photos outside the New York Stock Exchange before his company's IPO. In an interview after the Wednesday, June 30, 2021 satellite launch by his separate company Virgin Orbit, Branson said that he has to be “so circumspect” in what he says about Virgin Galactic. “All I can say is when the engineers tell me that I can go to space, I’m ready, fit and healthy to go. So we’ll see,” he said. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson won’t say when he’ll ride his rocket ship to space or whether he's looking to become the first billionaire to launch aboard his own rocket.

In an interview after Wednesday’s satellite launch by his separate company Virgin Orbit, Branson told The Associated Press he has to be “so circumspect” in what he says about Virgin Galactic, a publicly traded company.

“All I can say is when the engineers tell me that I can go to space, I’m ready, fit and healthy to go," Branson said. “So we’ll see.”

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is targeting July 20 for his rocket company's first launch with people. The Blue Origin flight from West Texas will include Bezos, his brother, a charity auction winner who's shelling out $28 million and a fourth unidentified person.

Unlike Elon Musk's SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are looking to send space tourists on brief up-and-down hops — not into orbit around the world.

Branson visited Virgin Galactic’s New Mexico base before flying to California’s Mojave Desert for Wednesday’s plane-launched, multi-satellite mission.

Virgin Galactic plans three more test flights to the edge of space this summer and early fall, before launching customers. The company originally put Branson on the second upcoming flight, but has refused to say whether it's moving him up to the next one.

Branson would not comment Wednesday on which flight he'll be on — he wouldn't even say when the next flight might be. He did acknowledge it's “very important” for potential customers to see him strap in for a ride, before opening the doors to the paying public.

The thrill-seeking adventurer, who turns 71 in a few weeks, said he's “not apprehensive at all” about launching into space.

“It's a dream of a lifetime," he told the AP.

Last week, Virgin Galactic got the Federal Aviation Administration's OK to start launching customers. More than 600 people already have reserved a ride to space. Tickets initially cost $250,000, but the price is expected to go up once the company starts accepting reservations again.

Virgin Galactic made its third flight to space in May, with two pilots in the cockpit of the winged spaceship. Like Virgin Orbit, Virgin Galactic uses an aircraft to get off the ground and waits until it reaches high altitude before releasing and firing the rocket.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Orbit successfully launches its first commercial payloads to space

    Virgin Orbit had a successful first commercial launch, meaning there's now officially another small satellite launch provider in operation with a track record of delivering payloads to space. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket took off from its carrier aircraft at around 11:45 AM EDT today, and the spacecraft had a successful series of engine fires and stage separations to make the trip to low Earth orbit. On board, Virgin Orbit carried seven payloads, including the first-ever defense satellite for the Netherlands, as well as cubsats developed by the U.S. Department of Defense for its Rapid Agile Launch initiative.

  • Virgin Orbit successfully launches a clutch of satellites to orbit

    Virgin Orbit launched seven satellites from three different customers to space on Wednesday.Why it matters: Virgin Orbit is entering an increasingly crowded market of launchers hoping to take advantage of the growing demand by nations and other companies to launch small satellites to orbit in the coming years. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The company's Cosmic Girl 747 carrier plane took off from California's Mojave Air and Spaceport, ca

  • Trump called the White House Coronavirus Task Force 'that f---ing council that Mike has': book

    The book "Nightmare Scenario" describes the task force as "a mess" when Dr. Birx first arrived, "in part because that was the way Trump had wanted it."

  • The largest comet ever discovered in modern times is zooming toward the sun

    A giant comet – which scientists say is the largest discovered in modern times – is on its way toward the sun. It will make its approach in 2031.

  • Newly released videos show scenes from China's first mission to Mars

    Newly released videos reveal China's Mars rover roaming the world and the spacecraft's daring descent to the Red Planet's surface.Why it matters: The rover — named Zhurong — is the China National Space Administration's first to explore Mars, making it the only other space agency aside from NASA to successfully operate a rover on the planet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: One of the new videos shows Zhurong movi

  • 'Extreme' white dwarf sets cosmic records for small size, huge mass

    In their death throes, roughly 97% of all stars become a smoldering stellar zombie called a white dwarf, one of the densest objects in the cosmos. A newly discovered white dwarf is being hailed as the most "extreme" one of these on record, cramming a frightful amount of mass into a surprisingly small package. Scientists said on Wednesday this highly magnetized and rapidly rotating white dwarf is 35% more massive than our sun yet boasts a petite diameter only a bit larger than Earth's moon.

  • Rare black hole and neutron star collisions sighted twice in 10 days

    Separate collisions of a neutron star and a black hole are detected in a short space of time.

  • Scientists say there's no life on Venus — but Jupiter has potential

    Scientists may have ruled out alien life on Venus, but what about Jupiter?

  • Spectacular image captures ISS crossing in front of the sun

    At the time the image was taken, two astronauts were spacewalking outside the orbiting laboratory.

  • Rarely heard sonic booms expected Tuesday as SpaceX launches, lands Falcon 9 rocket

    Though loud enough to rattle windows and startle spectators, studies by NASA and others have shown sonic booms are not dangerous.

  • Neil DeGrasse Tyson Thinks We Should Have Better Pictures of Aliens by Now

    The Pentagon released its long-awaited report on UFOs last Friday, but the contents left many people — including astrophysicist and “Cosmos” host Neil deGrasse Tyson — wanting more. In essence, the report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on June 25 summarized years of alien research that was previously unavailable to the public. It examined 143 reports of “unexplained aerial phenomena” (or UAP) since 2004, but no causes were ultimately determined for any of those r

  • SpaceX’s satellite rideshare rocket carries the industry’s next era

    With all the memes and Martian visions, it can be hard to grasp the real impact that SpaceX has had on the high-tech economy. Consider Mike Cassidy, an MIT-trained aerospace engineer who spent a few years at Hughes Aircraft company in the 1980s after he graduated, working on communications satellites. In 2016, Cassidy founded a company called Apollo Fusion, which makes electrical propulsion systems for small satellites.

  • Elon Musk says Starlink will need up to $30 billion to survive. 'If we succeed in not going bankrupt, then that'll be great.'

    Elon Musk also said Starlink has signed partnerships with two "major country telcos," but did not disclose their names.

  • Radioactive wild boar-pig hybrid emerges in nuclear wasteland of Fukushima

    A hybrid species of wild boar and domestic pigs is marauding around Fukushima, Japanese scientists have discovered by surprise after investigating the effects of radiation on animals. A genetic study found that wild boar cross-bred with domestic pigs escaped from local farms in areas deserted by humans after a tsunami and an earthquake triggered the 2011 crisis at Fukushima nuclear power plant and displaced 160,000 people. For years, hunters have been tracking down radioactive boar, which number

  • Pluto’s Massive Red Regions Remain a Scientific Mystery

    A team of scientists studying Cthulhu Macula, Pluto's massive rust-colored equatorial region, say they're still not quite sure what's causing it. The post Pluto’s Massive Red Regions Remain a Scientific Mystery appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 4,400-year-old shaman's 'snake staff' discovered in Finland

    A 4,400-year-old life-size wooden snake unearthed in Finland may have been a staff used in “magical” rituals by a Stone Age shaman.

  • 5,000-year-old bacteria is the oldest strain of plague ever seen. Scientists found it in the ancient bones of a Stone Age man.

    The oldest version of the plague that we know of infected a Stone Age hunter-gatherer millennia before the Black Death, a new study shows.

  • Big oil and gas kept a dirty secret for decades. Now they may pay the price

    Via an unprecedented wave of lawsuits, America’s petroleum giants face a reckoning for the devastation caused by fossil fuels• Are you a fossil fuel industry insider? We want to hear from you Communities are now demanding the oil conglomerates pay damages and take urgent action to reduce further harm from burning fossil fuels. Illustration: Guardian Design/Getty Images After a century of wielding extraordinary economic and political power, America’s petroleum giants face a reckoning for driving

  • Meet the optimistic scientist who thinks humanity's first E.T. contact won't end in extinction

    Aliens—unlike ghosts—are totally real and hanging around Earth. Hell, even Obama said as much recently (okay, not exactly, but he obviously intended for us to read between his lines). But rather than constructing, like, some contingency plan involving a mobilized human-robot hybrid army, or a ragtag insurgency team serving as our species’ last hope, many experts are favoring the ponderous, poignant route by figuring out the best way to essentially shake hands and/or tentacles with our extraterre

  • Life on Venus? Not so fast, scientists say. However, what about Jupiter?

    The amount of water within the clouds of Venus and most planets in the solar system is far too low to sustain life as we know it, study says.