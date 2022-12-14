Branson police chief, sergeant resign ahead of internal investigation completion

Branson's police chief and a sergeant have resigned following the launch of an internal investigation.

Chief of Police Jeff Matthews and Sgt. Pat Gray were placed on administrative leave in October, according to a statement from the city of Branson.

The nature of the internal investigation was not disclosed; however, the city stated an outside organization was leading it to "ensure the highest integrity and fairness to all involved."

Both Matthews and Gray tendered their resignations immediately to the city prior to the completion of the formal process, according to the city. They are no longer employed by the Branson Police Department.

When the initial investigation was announced, Assistant Police Chief Eric Schmitt was named acting chief for the department, per reporting by Branson Tri-Lakes News.

The city plans to announce the new police chief Thursday.

