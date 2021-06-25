Branson's Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly people to space

FILE PHOTO: Sir Richard Branson stands on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ahead of the start of trading in Virgin Galactic in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson's spaceship company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Friday it received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space, following a successful test flight last month.

Virgin Galactic completed its first manned space flight from its new home port in New Mexico in May, as its SpaceShipTwo craft, which can hold six passengers, glided to a landing on a runway safely with its two pilots.

The approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) comes at a critical time for Branson as his space venture faces competition from Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

"Today's approval by the FAA...give us confidence as we proceed toward our first fully crewed test flight this summer," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S&P, Nasdaq futures at peaks ahead of crucial inflation report

    Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes were near record highs on Friday, helped by gains in major U.S. lenders and a robust earnings forecast from Nike, while investors braced for the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation data. Nike Inc surged 11% to a record high in premarket trading after the sneaker maker forecast fiscal full-year sales ahead of Wall Street estimates, helping Dow futures rise 0.3%. Big banks Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo added between 0.2% and 1.5% after the Fed announced they have cleared latest stress test and will no longer face pandemic-era restrictions on buying back stock and paying dividends.

  • Iran's leader gets locally made coronavirus vaccine shot

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei received his first dose of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, state television reported, amid an effort by the country to speed up its vaccination rollout. TV showed Khamenei, 82, receiving what it said was the COVIran Barakat vaccine, developed by a state-affiliated conglomerate and approved for public use earlier this month. Iran, with a population of 83 million, has recorded 83,588 deaths from coronavirus, the highest toll in the Middle East.

  • Joe Biden basks in bipartisan glow, if but for a fleeting moment

    The president’s team got the Republican sign-off they craved. Now, can they capitalize on it?

  • South Africa aims to more than double daily COVID-19 vaccinations over next month

    South Africa aims to more than double the rate of daily COVID-19 vaccinations over the next month to more than 200,000 as more Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots arrive, health officials said on Friday. The country's vaccination campaign has started slowly, set back by the revelation that AstraZeneca's vaccine is much less effective against the dominant local coronavirus variant. So far, only 2.5 million vaccinations have been administered using either the one-shot J&J vaccine or the two-shot Pfizer alternative, out of a population of 60 million people, health ministry data show.

  • Most people pay a wealth tax already. Why can’t the wealthy?

    “The real argument against this proposal is that the Unites States Congress is controlled by the wealthy people of this country.”

  • House GOP leader to meet with Capitol officer hurt on Jan. 6

    A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday, according to two people familiar with the meeting. Officer Michael Fanone has said for weeks that he wanted to meet with McCarthy, who has opposed a commission and remained loyal to former President Donald Trump. It was a violent mob of Trump's supporters that attacked the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory after Trump told them to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat.

  • Biden backs funding more police to fight crime wave

    Amid claims his party is soft on crime, the president backs hiring more police beyond pre-pandemic levels.

  • Sir Richard Branson gains licence for commercial spaceflights

    The US Federal Aviation Administration says Sir Richard's rocket plane can carry paying customers.

  • Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi promises elections in Kashmir

    The announcement comes more than two years after the state's special status was revoked.

  • Nike boss defends firm’s business in China

    The sportswear giant was recently hit by a backlash over statements on Xinjiang and the Uyghurs.

  • EU leaders vow to bring Hungary ‘to its knees’ over anti-LGBT law

    Western leaders have said they will bring Hungary "to its knees" over a law banning the promotion of homosexuality in schools at a bitter EU summit on Thursday. Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, said Hungary either "must leave" the EU or repeal the law, which bans TV shows and other content seen as championing LGBT lifestyles for the under-18s. However, some eastern European governments refused to join 17 of the bloc's 27 countries in a rare joint statement condemning a fellow m

  • Cop crisis: Thousands of police officers have quit over the last year

    As crime spikes, cops are quitting nationwide, often blaming the constant harassment and stress of ordinary people and powerful politicians turning against their profession. Why it matters: The killings by police in 2020 turned many Americans — including liberal activists and many in the media — into harsh critics of law enforcement, with loud calls to defund the police. A year later, there’s a cop shortage, and Democrats are scrambling to reverse their rhetoric and some policies. Stay on top of

  • NASA's Mars helicopter has now flown successfully 8 times, beaming back photos that look like a sci-fi film

    Ingenuity has watched its own shadow, spotted the Perseverance rover in the distance, and even landed safely after pitching wildly in mid-air.

  • Forget Rockets. This Insane Space Balloon Will Start Flying Passengers Into the Heavens in 2024

    Space Perspective's slow trip into the firmament lasts six hours, compared to eleven minutes on other commercial space flights.

  • Aliens could be listening to us from 29 ‘potentially habitable’ planets

    Once upon a time in a galaxy far, far away, an alien race may have been watching and listening to humans on Earth, a new study has claimed. The findings state there are 29 planets which are “potentially habitable”, and therefore may harbour life, and that are close enough to our planet to have received human radio waves. The results do not prove aliens are spying on humans, or indeed that aliens exist at all, but researchers sought to find out if it was possible we were being watched by beings o

  • First star in the Universe formed 300m years after the Big Bang

    The first stars to ever exist did not form until around 300 million years after the Big Bang, a new study has found. Academics from UCL and the University of Cambridge used high-powered telescopes to peer at six of the the most distant observable galaxies in the universe in the hope of determining the "cosmic dawn". Data from the Hubble and Spitzer telescopes revealed the light emitted from these six galaxies was produced when the Universe was just 550m years old. The Universe itself is known to

  • To fix the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA might have to rely on a computer that hasn't turned on since 2009

    Hubble engineers thought the issue was an old memory module. But that was just a symptom of the real problem, which NASA still hasn't identified.

  • How to see this week's 'strawberry moon,' the last supermoon of 2021

    June's full moon, known as the strawberry moon, will rise Thursday, marking the last supermoon of the year. Here's how to see it in the night sky.

  • Looking at Earth like an alien planet

    Twenty-nine potentially habitable planets orbiting relatively nearby stars were in in a position to spot Earth in the past 5,000 years and possibly detect radio waves from our planet, according to a new study.Why it matters: If intelligent life is out there, chances are it's searching for us too and any theoretical astronomers on these worlds would have been in a position to observe our planet in much the same way as Earthlings study distant stars and planets today.Get market news worthy of your

  • How to watch the last – and most adorably named – supermoon of 2021. It's the strawberry moon.

    The full strawberry moon will grace the night sky this coming Thursday evening, June 24, across the world.