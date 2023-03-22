Branson's Virgin Orbit to return small team from furlough for rocket upgrades - sources

FILE PHOTO: Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, prior to its takeoff on a key drop test of its high-altitude launch system for satellites from Mojave, California
Reuters
·1 min read

(Corrects date of email to Tuesday night from Friday night in paragraph 3)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit is planning to return on Thursday a small group of employees from a near company-wide furlough to work on rocket upgrades, three people familiar with the plans said.

The number of employees due to return to work was not immediately clear.

Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart announced the partial resumption in an email to employees Tuesday night, said the three people, who requested anonymity to discuss internal company matters.

Discussions over Virgin Orbit's investment plan to stave off bankruptcy were ongoing, one of the sources said.

Virgin Orbit said in a statement that it was targeting an "incremental resumption" of operations to support its next launch.

"Our first step will begin Thursday of this week, when we plan to return a subset of our team to focus on critical areas for our next mission," the company said.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jamie Freed)

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tensions over plans to transform Air India into a global airline with hundreds of new jets rippled across the aviation sector on Tuesday as foreign carriers clamoured for more access to the world's fastest-growing economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government faces growing demands to ease a near-freeze on capacity that can be deployed on many routes to and from India, now that India's flag carrier has been sold to the cash-rich Tata conglomerate. Current limits on the amount of flying allowed between India and many markets date back to heavy losses at Air India around the beginning of the last decade, analysts said.