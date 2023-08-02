Brantley County, GBI investigating alleged murder of Hortense woman

Aug. 2—Brantley County Sheriff's deputies arrested Kevin Andrew Wheatley of Brantley County late last month and charged him with the murder of a Hortense woman.

"On July 18 ... Brantley County Sheriff's deputies received a call to a residence on Willies Lane in the Popwellville community in reference to a welfare check on a female," according to a press release from the Brantley County Sheriff's Office.

"When deputies arrived, a deceased female was found lying in the yard. It appeared the female was shot. The GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) was called in to assist in this investigation."

The victim is identified as Finesta Veal, 62, in documents provided by Stacy Carson, special agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office. The GBI was called in to assist on July 19, the GBI documents show, and Wheatley was arrested the following day.

"During the investigation, a suspect was developed and identified as Kevin Wheatley. This suspect was taken into custody on July 20 without incident."

Wheatley, 41, also of Hortense, was booked into the Brantley County Detention Center on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, elderly or disabled adult abuse by anyone not a caregiver, and misdemeanor tampering with evidence.

Neither the GBI nor Brantley County Sheriff's Office would provide further information Tuesday.