Brantley deputies unravel Brunswick rental car theft

Jan. 28—The rental car was hot, its license plate stolen and the guy who drove it to the shade tree mechanic's residence in Brantley County insisted beyond all evidence that his name was "Tracey," authorities said.

The 38-year-old man's arrest Monday afternoon by Brantley County Sheriff's Office deputies unraveled an alleged chain of theft and deception that stretched from there to Brunswick and then all the way to Wisconsin, according to an arrest report. Brantley deputy Richard Troup arrested "Tracey" at 3:20 p.m. Monday, but it was not until Tuesday afternoon that his fingerprints and his extensive criminal record identified him as Paul Robert Grennier of West Bend, Wis.

In addition to allegedly breaking into the Enterprise Rent-A-Car building at 4445 Altama Ave. before dawn Monday and stealing a car, Grennier also is a wanted man by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for felony violation of probation, records show. Grennier also allegedly stole a license plate from a Brunswick woman's vehicle, which was placed on the stolen sometime before making his way to neighboring Brantley, deputies said. Deputies said he also was in possession of numerous stolen key fobs from Enterprise.

Grennier remained Thursday in the Brantley County Jail, held without bond on charges that include felony and misdemeanor theft, giving a false name to law enforcement and as a fugitive from justice, a jail spokesman said. Brunswick police continue to investigate the Enterprise burglary, city police Capt. Angela Smith said. Additional charges against Grennier are possible, and additional suspects are being sought.

Brunswick police starting the day shift Monday discovered the Enterprise Rent-A-Car business on Altama Avenue had been burglarized overnight, police said. The thieves cut the caulking that sealed a window to remove it and gain entry, stealing numerous rental car key fobs. Stolen from the company's car lot were a 2021 Nissan Altima and a 2021 Toyota Camry, police report.

Story continues

Brunswick police recovered the stolen Nissan later Monday behind the nearby Tara Arms Apartments, where it had been abandoned. Then, Troup and other deputies responded Monday afternoon to a tip about a stolen car at a residence in Brantley County, according to a report obtained Thursday by The News.

Deputy Troup arrived to find the Camry out front along with a man who was talking with the resident, a local mechanic with whom the deputy is familiar, the report said. The guy allegedly told Troup a friend loaned him the Camry, which he thinks was a rental.

He did not have his license with him, he said. He was visiting from Wisconsin. After much prodding from Troup, the man allegedly gave a full name ending in "Tracey" and a birthdate to go with it.

Deputies ran a check on the Camry's license plate, which showed the license plate belonged to a silver Toyota owned by a Brunswick woman. A check of the Camry's VIN revealed it belonged Enterprise in Glynn County.

The mechanic told Troup that "Tracey" was asking about accessing the Camry's GPS system. Inside the vehicle, deputy Troup found interior trim missing with wires hanging out, an indication he "was trying to find out if there was a GPS locator hidden there," the report said.

The deputy then found an Enterprise key fob in the console. Troup found more Enterprise key fobs, including a ziplock bag full of them in the glove box, the report said. He called the woman connected to the license plate in Brunswick. She said her license plate had not been stolen. She checked again at Troup's request.

"She exclaimed that her tag was gone, that it had been stolen," Troup reported.

Despite all the mounting evidence, Grennier allegedly continued to insist that his name was "Tracey" and that he borrowed the car from a friend. So Troup arrested "Tracey" and booked him into the county jail. His fingerprints correctly identified him as Grennier the next day.

In addition to "a substantial criminal history," Troup learned that Grennier was the same man who allegedly "fled from me in a high-speed chase on a motorcycle a few months ago," according to the report.

Deputies returned the Brunswick woman's license plate to her. Deputies were in the process of returning the stolen Camry and the stolen key fobs.

Brunswick's Capt. Smith said the Brantley County Sheriff's Office's assistance was greatly appreciated.

"It's important to collaborate and partner with outside agencies to be able to bring those who break the law to justice," Smith said. "And from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, this guy was breaking a lot of laws."