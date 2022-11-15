Braselton woman accused of stealing $100K from elderly couple

A Braselton woman is facing charges of felony financial exploitation of an elderly person after investigators say she stole more than $100,000 from a couple in her care.

According to Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators, Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was acting as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old woman who had health issues.

Investigators said Mauldin befriended the woman and her husband and was eventually able to assume the role of the woman’s power of attorney.

Though investigators said Mauldin had known the victims for a couple of years, the alleged thefts happened in 2022.

According to HCSO, Mauldin convinced the couple to sell their home in Barrow County and move into a home in Hall County that she told them was a lease-to-own.

In fact, Mauldin had only rented the home.

According to HCSO, Mauldin gained access to a bank account belonging to the couple and used their money for personal purchases.

Investigators also said Mauldin obtained a loan in the woman’s name and leased a vehicle in her husband’s name.

A relative of the man contacted law enforcement about the allegations.

Mauldin was arrested by HCSO investigators on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 and remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

