Brashear: 'I was just in another world'

Aug. 24—James R. Brashear took the stand in his first-degree murder trial Wednesday as the defense began to present its case and the prosecution rested on the second day.

Brashear, 69, of Winchester, is charged in the shooting death of 40-year-old John A. Mast, of Williston, N.D., on Feb. 5, 2021, in the Rosauers parking lot in Lewiston. Mast is Brashear's ex-son-in-law and was in a custody dispute for his children, Brashear's grandchildren. Mast was also accused of, but never charged, with, abusing the children.

When Brashear entered at the beginning of the day wearing a suit and tie, he waved and blew kisses to his family members who were seated in the courtroom. However, of the approximately 40 people in the Nez Perce Courthouse, most were family and friends of the victim, John Mast.

Before Brashear testified 2nd District Judge Mark Monson went over his rights so he understood his decision to speak on his defense. When asked if he was going to testify he replied, "I will testify."

Under questioning from his defense attorney, Chris Bugbee, Brashear explained his background, starting with where he was born. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman objected three times to the line of testimony and Monson allowed it on all occasions but reminded Bugbee at those times to move the questioning along.

Bugbee then arrived at the day of the shooting of Mast.

Brashear told the jury, sometimes looking directly at them, about the morning when he was going to his daughter Rebecca Brashear-Mast's home to get her vehicle to fix it. He also took his wife, Robin Brashear, to her work in Lapwai.

While Brashear and Brashear-Mast were having a meal together, she got a call from her attorney who told her that their children were going to have an unsupervised weekend visit with their father, Mast, which Brashear said was unexpected. The custody exchange was supposed to take place at the Rosauers parking lot at 6 p.m.

Several attempts were made to prevent the visit in the afternoon, including orders from Child Protective Services and a petition for a civil protection order from the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Brashear and Brashear-Mast also went to the children's counselor to get documents from her for the petition.

At the courthouse, which was still under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Brashear-Mast filled out the petition that was then given to the judge and it was also around 5 p.m. when the courthouse closes. Brashear and Brashear-Mast didn't speak with the judge and the order was denied, but a hearing could have been scheduled for Monday. Brashear said the Monday hearing wasn't scheduled because the purpose of the petition was to prevent the weekend visit.

"I had a belief in the system but the system failed me, it didn't help me," Brashear said. "(I was) very disappointed. I hurt from it mentally, physically. I couldn't believe it."

As he testified about the day, he spoke several times about his demeanor and that of his daughter. He was concerned and worried about his grandchildren and how it was affecting his daughter. He said several times it was a rollercoaster of emotions during the day from being hopeful to being worried again as various efforts didn't work.

Then Brashear and Brashear-Mast returned to Brashear-Mast's apartment so she could pack her children's belongings for the visit. He apologized to the jury when he became emotional talking about his grandchildren's response to finding out about the visit with their father.

At one point he began to speak about what the children said to him. Coleman objected to the testimony as hearsay, which is when someone testifies about what another person said — in this case, what Brashear said the children said.

"Oh come on, can't I defend myself?" Brashear said.

Monson sustained the objection and Bugbee directed Brashear to speak about the children's reaction, not what they said. He said they were "crying, screaming and pleading not to go."

Brashear then again started to say what one of the children told him. Monson stopped him and began to address Bugbee, then stopped and decided to take a break. The jury left the courtroom and Monson asked to see the attorneys in his chambers.

Later Bugbee returned and brought Brashear out of the courtroom. After about 30 minutes the attorneys, Monson and Brashear returned.

Monson told attorneys that he was going to instruct the jury to disregard statements made by Brashear and not talk about those statements in their deliberations. None of the attorneys objected and Monson notified the jury of the decision when they returned to the courtroom.

Brashear returned to the witness stand and Bugbee asked him about the effect it had on him when one of the children said "don't make me go, he's going to hurt me."

Brashear said, "That's when I snapped."

Afterward he said his mind went blank and he went to the bathroom to splash water on his face. Brashear-Mast was "bawling her eyes out" getting the children ready and he said there had to be something he could do to prevent the visit.

He left the apartment and testified that he intended to pick up his wife and go home. Then he changed his mind and went to Rosauers. As a last attempt, he was going to talk to Mast and "beg" him not to take the kids.

Brashear testified that he got to the parking lot before Mast and was confused, anxious and scared. He said he was still hoping for an "easy solution" before Brashear-Mast arrived with the children and that it would be "resolved in a good way and not in a bad way."

Bugbee asked Brashear about several moments during the day, if he thought about killing Mast, including when the children asked for help, when he held the gun in hand or when he saw Mast, and Brashear replied no in a definite voice.

Brashear then testified that he doesn't remember the shooting or taking out his gun to shoot Mast.

"(The gun) was just there," he said. "I was just in another world. I wasn't myself."

He said he first realized he had the gun when Betty Troyer, Mast's sister, was yelling at him. He testified he saw the gun and realized "My god, I shot John."

Bugbee had Brashear testify about his emotions, saying "this is your opportunity to explain to the jury."

He said he was disappointed, angry and upset with the system. He was also scared the children were going to get hurt and he was an emotional basket case.

"I don't want my babies hurt," Brashear said, becoming emotional. "So my thought process was, this has got to come to a stop somehow."

Bugbee directly asked if he premeditated the murder, weighed the consequences or had any thoughts of killing Mast when he drove to the Rosauers parking lot.

"No sir, none," Brashear said.

Coleman then did the cross examination for the prosecution and told Brashear he was going to ask a series of simple, straightforward questions with yes or no answers. Then he asked a series of questions about telling police his thoughts to kill Mast before he went to Rosauers and Brashear said he didn't recall telling police that. Then Coleman asked if he took the gun to Rosauers, parked his vehicle, took the loaded gun in his hand, walked to Mast and shot him. Brashear said yes to all those statements.

"You meant to shoot John?" Coleman said.

Brashear paused, then said yes.

"When he didn't go down the first time you shot him again?"

Brashear said yes.

Coleman asked Brashear if he told police he weighed the cost of his actions, which Brashear said he didn't remember, but admitted that he knew he "had to pay" when he shot Mast.

"That's all the questions I need, your honor," Coleman said.

Bugbee then directed questions at Brashear again and asked him why he paused at one of Coleman's questions and Brashear said he wanted to answer it correctly. He then said even though he did intend to shoot Mast, he didn't intend to do so when he went to Rosauers. He also testified that he didn't recall when he decided to shoot Mast, but said "obviously I did that."

Bugbee asked again, "did you premeditate this murder?"

"Absolutely not," Brashear said.

Brashear then stepped down and the entire testimony took about 90 minutes, including the moments when the court was in recess. Brashear was the first witness called by the defense.

Bugbee then called Brashear-Mast and Robin Brashear, Brashear's wife of 41-years.

Much of Brashear-Mast's testimony was confirming her father's testimony about their day and his state of mind. She also testified about her emotional state when she received the news about the visit and said she was "heartbroken and I felt betrayed."

Brashear-Mast confirmed with Bugbee that her reaction was visible to her father, as well as other moments during the day when their efforts to stop the visit failed.

When she returned to her home and told the children about the visit, she testified they were upset, hugging each other, crying and scared. She said that an emotional therapy dog came to comfort one of her children.

"It was hard for me to watch," Brashear-Mast said.

Bugbee asked if Brashear saw it and Brashear-Mast said he did.

Bugbee asked more about her father's emotional state and Brashear-Mast testified that she sensed that her dad needed her but "my first priority was to my children."

Brashear then left and she took the children to Rosauers for the custody exchange, not knowing what happened. At Rosauers, she said she saw people running, law enforcement, caution tape, lights flashing and Mast's vehicle. She testified that he had no reason to think her father would hurt Mast.

When Robin Brashear testified she entered the courtroom with a service dog named Maxine, and was wearing dark glasses. Bugbee let Robin Brashear explain that the dog and the glasses help with visual impairment because she is sensitive to light.

During her testimony, she also confirmed the day's events explained by Brashear and Brashear-Mast. She was getting updates by phone. Bugbee had Robin Brashear explain to the jury how Brashear's demeanor changed in the four to five phone calls she received throughout the day.

Initially, she said he was shocked, but remained hopeful. Then she described his call at Brashear-Mast's apartment. Robin Brashear became emotional and was petting her dog, describing how she could hear the children, "crying, screaming and begging" in the background of the call. When Brashear left the apartment she thought he was coming to pick her up from work.

She testified she didn't know he went to Rosauers until she had a phone call with Brashear after he shot Mast. She gave him instructions on what to do, like put the gun down, surrender peacefully and do not engage. She testified there was nothing to indicate Brashear was going to take Mast's life.

During cross examination of both Brashear-Mast and Robin Brashear, Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith asked if they were with Brashear at Rosauers, when he parked his car, when he walked to Mast and when he shot Mast. Both replied no.

The defense also called the social worker for Brashear's grandchildren, Christie Chase, who testified about Brashear's emotional state when he was in office. She said she had never seen him that upset and he was crying.

The prosecution rested its case by 1:15 p.m. Lewiston police officer Tyler Crane, who was the case agent for the murder, testified about his interview with Brashear and the investigation. Crane said that Brashear knew he committed a crime and was willing to accept the consequences.

Lewiston police detective Brian Erickson showed the jury photos of the evidence found at the scene. Lewiston police officer Joseph Lines also testified and spoke with Brashear after the shooting and the footage from his body camera was shown to the jury. Brashear could be seen in the patrol vehicle and explained he was trying to prevent his grandchildren from being taken.

The deputy medical examiner from the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office, Dr. Makinzie Mott, also testified about the autopsy. Mott stated that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and the combined effects of the injuries led to Mast's death.

The second day finished at 4:30 p.m. The trial begins again at 9 a.m. today and Bugbee stated he could have another witness. The prosecution could also recall some witnesses, but it's not expecting that to take the whole day. Monson told the attorneys they would discuss jury instruction as it's possible they could start their deliberations.

