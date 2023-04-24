Brass knuckle brawl tied to robbery in Sioux Falls sends 1 to hospital

A Sioux Falls man is recovering after a ride around town with a couple acquaintances ended with a trip to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a robbery, officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Officers responded at about 4 a.m. Monday to the 4300 block of East 18th Street, following a call from a witness who saw the man, 29, being attacked by a couple other people, department spokesperson Sam Clemens said during a police briefing with media later that morning.

Clemens said it appeared the victim and two suspects had been driving around town for some time, when the two suspects, one 27 and the other 33, pulled over and started to beat the man. One had brass knuckles at the time, Clemens said. The two suspects ended up taking cash from the victim.

The victim went to the hospital to be treated, and the two suspects, both from Sioux Falls, were later identified and arrested on charges of robbery in the first degree, Clemens said.

There is no indication whether the incident is drug-related at this time, Clemens said. It's unclear which suspect had the brass knuckles, because those were found in the suspects' vehicle after police were able to locate it in an area nearby, he said.

