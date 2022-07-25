Brattleboro man sentenced to jail time for firing gun in downtown Keene

Jul. 25—A judge recently sentenced a Brattleboro man to several months in jail after he pleaded guilty to firing a handgun during a fight outside a bar downtown Keene earlier this year.

Trevis T. Brown, 25, pleaded guilty this month in Cheshire County Superior Court to felony charges of second-degree assault and reckless conduct stemming from the altercation outside The Pour House on Feb. 12.

On the reckless conduct charge, Judge Jacki Smith sentenced him on July 20 to one year in the county jail, with the possibility of nine months of the sentence being suspended for good behavior, according to court documents. Upon release from the jail, Brown will be placed on probation for three years, documents state.

On the second-degree assault charge, Brown received a one-to-five-year sentence in state prison, all of which was suspended, the documents state. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped two criminal threatening charges and a count of attempted criminal mischief, all of which are misdemeanors.

Keene police Detective Steven LaMears wrote in an affidavit that the department received a dozen 911 calls around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 12 reporting gunfire in the alley between West and Winter streets.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered blood and two 9-millimeter casings in a parking lot and spoke with a man who was bleeding from his face and head, LaMears wrote. Police at the time said nobody was believed to have been shot, and court documents don't indicate otherwise.

The man told police that he'd gotten into a fight with someone in The Pour House that had continued in the rear parking lot, the affidavit states. Police confirmed this through interviews with staff from the bar, who also provided video of the incident, LaMears wrote.

The Pour House staff told police they escorted the man and his girlfriend to their car in the alley after an argument in the bar led him to push another man, who was later identified as Brown, LaMears wrote in the affidavit.

Story continues

Brown was also asked to leave the bar and upon doing so walked around the building, where he approached the other man's car and punched the window, according to the court documents.

The man got out of his car, and he and Brown started fighting, LaMears wrote in the affidavit. Video from The Pour House and from the nearby Cheshire County Complex Building show Brown striking the other man several times with the handgun, court documents state. LaMears wrote in the affidavit that Brown confirmed the details of the video in an interview, with the exception that he stated that he did not strike the other man with the handgun.

Several bystanders attempted to step in and break up the fight, but "eventually everyone ended up on the ground," according to the affidavit.

In a video recorded by a witness, a voice that appears to be Brown's can be heard twice stating, "I'm going to shoot you," before two gunshots are heard, LaMears wrote. Video also showed two muzzle flashes that were pointed in the air and showed Brown pointing the gun at the other man as the man ran away, court documents state.

Brown turned himself in to Keene police the next morning after he learned that his photo had been posted to social media in an effort to identify him, according to the affidavit.

Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rspencerKS