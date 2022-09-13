Brattleboro police identify victim in August homicide case

Sep. 13—BRATTLEBORO — Police on Tuesday identified the victim of a homicide on Putney Road last month as a 32-year-old Hartford, Conn. man.

Michael R. Ledbetter died in a shooting at a housing complex on Putney Road the night of Aug. 19, Brattleboro police said in a news release Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to the scene at about 9:10 that night following a report that someone had been shot. When police arrived, they found Ledbetter dead, according to the release.

The Brattleboro Reformer previously reported the housing complex as Great River Terrace, a 22-unit apartment development.

Shortly after the shooting, police said they interviewed the person who allegedly shot Ledbetter, but had not taken anyone into custody or made any arrests. The detective investigating the case could not be reached for more information Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation remains ongoing as of Tuesday, police said in the release, which did not contain any additional information.

Brattleboro Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the department's detective line at 802-257-7946, the BPD tip line at 802-251-8188 or the statewide tip line at 844-848-8477.

