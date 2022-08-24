Brattleboro police seek vehicle in Friday shooting

Aug. 24—Brattleboro police are looking for a vehicle of interest that was at the scene of a homicide on Putney Road Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the department on Tuesday.

Police had responded to a report that someone had been shot Friday evening, around 9:10 p.m. at a housing complex. They found one person dead, and in a news release Monday said they have interviewed a person that shot and killed someone, but no arrests were made and no one is in custody.

The Brattleboro Reformer reported Saturday the shooting occurred at Great River Terrace, a 22-unit apartment complex.

Police have identified the person killed but are withholding the name pending notification of next of kin, the release states. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Brattleboro police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or its operator to call the department at 802-257-7946.

The department was not immediately available Wednesday to answer questions about why they're looking for the vehicle or if there were any updates on the case.

