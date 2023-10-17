Braum's employees show up to work to find missing ceiling tiles, man sleeping in attic

NORMAN — Employees at a Braum's restaurant got a surprise when they arrived before dawn one September morning to find missing ceiling tiles and a person in the attic.

Norman police officers were called to the Braum's at the corner of Robinson and Porter the morning of Sept. 9 for a possible burglary. There were about 15 ceiling tiles damaged and fallen from the ceiling, as well as damaged wiring and camera systems, according to an affidavit.

Officers found Phillip Hickman "laying on crossbeams in the store's ceiling ... pretending to be asleep and acting as if he was unresponsive," the affidavit said.

Hickman was eventually removed with the help of the Norman Fire Department and arrested. He told officers he didn't remember how he got inside the store.

Braum's employees didn't notice anything missing, and both the employees and police officers were unable to determine how Hickman got into the store, according to the affidavit.

Hickman was charged on Sept. 28 in Cleveland County court with breaking and entering and malicious injury to property due to the more than $1000 in damages he allegedly caused.

The charges came after Hickman was held in the Cleveland County Detention Center for nearly a week while the state made requests for more time to file charges, court records show. He was released Sept. 15 and did not appear for his Oct. 5 court date.

There is now a warrant out for Hickman's arrest.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man found sleeping in Braum's ceiling charged for damages to store