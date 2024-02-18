Leicester: Major search after reports child, 3, fell into river

Emergency services are at the scene in Aylestone

A major search has been launched following reports a three-year-old child has fallen into a river in Leicester.

All emergency services, including water rescue teams, are in attendance and searching for the child in the River Soar.

Leicestershire Police said the reports came in at about 17:00 GMT.

Officers and rescue teams are at the scene near Middleton Street, in Aylestone.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said: "This is a police-led incident. We can confirm we were alerted at 17:05 and still have water rescue teams at the scene."

Police said the search would not continue throughout the night, but would resume in the morning.

