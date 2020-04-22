Bravado Health Partners with FordCom to Screen Critical Infrastructure Workers for COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravado Health today announced it has partnered with FordCom Tower Service to screen employees daily for symptoms of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The COVID-19 screening program includes all FordCom employees, who are considered essential critical infrastructure workers during the coronavirus pandemic. FordCom builds and maintains wireless communication towers in the Midwest. Before going to work each day, employees record their health status and temperature on their smartphone. If anything appears to be out of range, the employee is directed to stay home, and a safety manager is notified to provide assistance.

"It is our belief that in times of crisis it is our responsibility to 'keep the phones on,'" said Brian Ford, CEO of FordCom. "Without skilled telecom technicians, so many services we take for granted go away. As employers, it's our responsibility to give our workers the safest environment possible. Bravado Health's screening program enables us to screen all our employees at scale, ensuring a safer workplace for our employees and customers."

"While there's no mistaking the challenges ahead, we're seeing people rise to the occasion in amazing ways," said Chris Lazzara, CEO of Bravado Health. "Critical infrastructure workers are essential to keeping health services and our economy operating at full speed. Bravado Health is committed to helping employers slow the spread of COVID-19 by monitoring symptoms and providing real-time intelligence. We're proud to partner with FordCom to help give their employees confidence in a safer workplace."

About Bravado Health

Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to pioneer electronic prescribing. Today, Bravado Health provides software and services for some of the nation's most innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's flagship service, Ayva, extends the reach of providers beyond the point of care. Learn more at bravadohealth.com.

About FordCom

FordCom is an industry leader in wireless communication construction and maintenance in the Midwest. FordCom services include line and antenna service, structural and non-structural modification, and equipment installation. With over 20 years of proven production in the telecom industry, FordCom's mission is to provide the safest and most professional service technicians in the business.

