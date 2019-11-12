The Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Share Price Is Down 96% So Some Shareholders Are Very Salty

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 96% in that time.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Because Brave Bison Group is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Brave Bison Group grew its revenue at 17% per year. That's better than most loss-making companies. So it's not at all clear to us why the share price sunk 47% throughout that time. It could be that the stock was over-hyped before. While there might be an opportunity here, you'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet strength.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Brave Bison Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

Brave Bison Group provided a TSR of 1.8% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 47% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Before spending more time on Brave Bison Group it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

