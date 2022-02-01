Brave firefighter rescues golden retriever from an icy pond in Colorado

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday responded to criticism of a photograph that showed him maskless at a NFL game with Magic Johnson. “I was very judicious yesterday, very judicious," he said. "You’ll see in the photo that I did take where Magic was kind enough, generous enough to ask me for a photograph, and in my left hand's the mask and I took a photo. The rest of the time I wore it as we all should, not when I had a glass of water. I encourage everybody else to do so. And that’s it.”