Brave firefighter rescues golden retriever from an icy pond in Colorado
Firefighter Armstrong rescued Watson, the golden retriever, from freezing cold water.
Firefighter Armstrong rescued Watson, the golden retriever, from freezing cold water.
An off-duty Pasadena firefighter and Los Angeles Rams fan rescued a woman from a burning home as he was headed out to SoFi Stadium Sunday to watch his team take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Title game.
For more than four years, Chad Carswell, 38, has suffered from severe kidney disease. In July 2020, he started on dialysis - but now his kidneys are functioning at just 4 percent. In an interview with The Washington Post, Carswell said he recently applied for a kidney transplant but was turned down because he has not received a coronavirus vaccine. And, despite his hospital's requirements that organ recipients be vaccinated against the virus, he's refusing the shots.Subscribe to The Post Most ne
(Reuters) -At least a dozen historically Black colleges and universities in the United States received bomb threats and put their campuses on lockdown on Tuesday, a day after a rash of similar threats forced the cancellation of classes at other schools. The threats against the schools in cities from Baltimore to New Orleans came on the first day of Black History Month in the United States. "We don't think it's by coincidence that we received this particular threat at this particular time," said A. Zachary Faison, Jr., the president of Florida's Edward Waters University in Jacksonville.
At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time. Both the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating, the agencies said in separate statements. In Georgia, Albany State University warned students and faculty on social media that “a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University's academic buildings."
The top-performing airline is on-time almost 90% of the time.
RDs explain what to look for in healthy meal replacement shakes and bars: more protein, fiber, and healthy fats to keep you full, and less sugar.
WGHP-TV reports that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street. City officials have confirmed small explosions at the plant.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday responded to criticism of a photograph that showed him maskless at a NFL game with Magic Johnson. “I was very judicious yesterday, very judicious," he said. "You’ll see in the photo that I did take where Magic was kind enough, generous enough to ask me for a photograph, and in my left hand's the mask and I took a photo. The rest of the time I wore it as we all should, not when I had a glass of water. I encourage everybody else to do so. And that’s it.”
Thought you were done getting misty-eyed over Nic’s death on The Resident? Not so fast! Tuesday’s midseason premiere of the Fox drama (8/7c) might have you reaching for the tissue box again, as evidenced by our exclusive sneak peek at the hour. In the video embedded above, AJ is called down to the emergency room to […]
The Canadian province of Quebec is scrapping a plan that would make adults who refuse COVID-19 vaccines pay a special health contribution, premier Francois Legault announced on Tuesday, saying the idea is too divisive. Legault unveiled the proposed measure last month, saying those who chose to avoid inoculations should help cover the extra costs imposed on the health system by the coronavirus. Experts said the idea would go against the spirit of Canada's universal public health system.
Muncie ARF is planning to renovate its dog adoption center this year.
(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldS&P 500 Futures Fall, Signaling Volatile Day Ahead: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsHong Kong's Covid-Zero Str
Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, appeared alongside Mike Detmer, also a Republican who is running for the state senate, encouraged poll workers to unplug machines if they see something they don't like and come armed.
Biles wore Athleta leggings with a printed hoodie to kick off her 5th annual Biles International Invitational competition.
Maybe the next generation of teachers can make headway in getting schools to reasonably pay us for our time and for the material needs of our classes.
The Bengals' streak of beating powerful opponents continues.
(Colorado Avalanche) with a Goal from Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres, 01/30/2022
Everything you need to know for Super Bowl LVI.
Many believe former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann may have leaked the Washington Football Team's new name.
In many ways, life is good for Amy Blobaum. She has a job she loves, is happily married to a Lutheran pastor-to-be and soon will give birth to her second child. Yet over everything looms a shadow from her past. Blobaum, 38, was convicted of drug-induced homicide in 2015 after she shared heroin with her boyfriend. The man overdosed, and even though Blobaum sought help by performing CPR and ...