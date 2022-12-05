Brave mother rescues terrified five-year-old from a raccoon attack
A mother came to her five-year-old daughter's rescue after a raccoon bit her while waiting for the bus in Ashford, Connecticut.
"I can’t tell you how proud I am of this Brave girl!!" Logan Kelsey MacNamara wrote on Facebook alongside a video of her daughter Rylee after the "unprovoked" raccoon attack
Logan Kelsey MacNamara was hailed as a hero by a wildlife biologist for her quick action as her daughter was being attacked.
In Los Angeles, a father had to rescue his 2-year-old daughter from a coyote after it knocked her down and started dragging her. Meanwhile, in Connecticut, a mother and daughter both had to get rabies shots after a raccoon latched onto them.
A mother ran out of the house to help her daughter during a terrifying moment when a raccoon attacked her while she was waiting for the bus.
