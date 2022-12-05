Brave mother rescues terrified five-year-old from a raccoon attack

The Root

It came as no surprise to any of us at The Root when former First Lady Michelle Obama decisively took the top spot on this year’s Root 100 list. Between the triumphant release of her second book, The Light We Carry, and her proactive efforts before the midterm elections to persuade all of us to exercise our right to vote, Mrs. Obama’s influence and impact in 2022 have been a master class in how to leverage your platform for good.