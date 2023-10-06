'Brave' Tacoma Deputies Save Agitated Bull Elk Tangled in Tree Swing

Deputies in Tacoma, Washington, saved a distressed bull elk whose antlers were tangled in a tree swing on Friday, September 1, as rut season was starting.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s post, the “brave” and “heroic” deputies responded to an injured animal call to find “an elk who had gotten his antlers very tangled in the rope of a tree swing.”

Footage here, recorded by the deputies’ body cameras, shows the officers arriving at the scene and cutting the agitated animal free with various tools.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies didn’t have any means of tranquilizing the animal.

At one point, the bull elk rams a deputy to the ground.

Finally, the deputies manage to free the elk, which ran off into the forest. The men then smile and joke about the animal’s lack of appreciation for the difficult rescue.

“The deputies did a great job of using their tools or what they could borrow to cut this guy down so that he wasn’t going to hurt himself or stay tied … and end up dying out there,” a sheriff’s office spokesman said in the video. Credit: Pierce County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful