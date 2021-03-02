Brave Warrior Cuts Alphabet, Berkshire

By Tiziano Frateschi

Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio)'s Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.


Alphabet

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) position was trimmed by 15.48%, impacting the portfolio by -0.80%.

The Internet media giant has a market cap of $1.37 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.26 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.21% and return on assets of 13.92% are outperforming 76% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.11.


The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%

Antero Midstream

The Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) holding was trimmed by 36.23%, impacting the portfolio by -0.74%.

The midstream company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and an enterprise value of $7.30 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.68% and return on assets of -2.11% are outperforming 55% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.43 is below the industry median of 0.44.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Greenberg with 1.13% of outstanding shares, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.08%.

Berkshire Hathaway

The firm reduced its position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) by 3.93%. The trade had an impact of -0.54% on the portfolio.

The holding company has a market cap of $566 billion and an enterprise value of $651billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.95% and return on assets of 4.5% are outperforming 55% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.25.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation with 1.80% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

Charles Schwab

The firm curbed its Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) stake by 9.44%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.39%.

The company, which is engaged in the brokerage, banking and asset-management businesses, has a market cap of $116.18 billion and an enterprise value of $97.20 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 9.15% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 0.81% is underperforming 59% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 2.96.


The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 4.52% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.51% and Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 149%.

Raymond James

The firm cut its Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) stake by 1.85%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.13%.

The financial holding company has a market cap of $16.08 billion and an enterprise value of $13.68 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.27% and return on assets of 1.83% are outperforming58% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.85.


The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.94% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.78% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65%.

Dollar Tree

The firm trimmed its Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stake by 2.72%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.11%.

The company, which operates discount stores, has a market cap of $23.10 billion and an enterprise value of $31.76 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.72% and return on assets of 4.76% are outperforming 67% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.11.


The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons with 0.22% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

