Brave Warrior Cuts Alphabet, Berkshire
- By Tiziano Frateschi
Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio)'s Brave Warrior Advisors, LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.
Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with GOOG. Click here to check it out.
Alphabet
The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) position was trimmed by 15.48%, impacting the portfolio by -0.80%.
The Internet media giant has a market cap of $1.37 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.26 trillion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.21% and return on assets of 13.92% are outperforming 76% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.11.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 0.34% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%
Antero Midstream
The Antero Midstream Corp. (AM) holding was trimmed by 36.23%, impacting the portfolio by -0.74%.
The midstream company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and an enterprise value of $7.30 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.68% and return on assets of -2.11% are outperforming 55% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.43 is below the industry median of 0.44.
The largest guru shareholders of the company include Greenberg with 1.13% of outstanding shares, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.08%.
Berkshire Hathaway
The firm reduced its position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) by 3.93%. The trade had an impact of -0.54% on the portfolio.
The holding company has a market cap of $566 billion and an enterprise value of $651billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.95% and return on assets of 4.5% are outperforming 55% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.25.
The largest guru shareholders of the company are Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation with 1.80% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.
Charles Schwab
The firm curbed its Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) stake by 9.44%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.39%.
The company, which is engaged in the brokerage, banking and asset-management businesses, has a market cap of $116.18 billion and an enterprise value of $97.20 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. While the return on equity of 9.15% is outperforming the sector, the return on assets of 0.81% is underperforming 59% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 2.96.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 4.52% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.51% and Al Gore (Trades, Portfolio) with 149%.
Raymond James
The firm cut its Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) stake by 1.85%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.13%.
The financial holding company has a market cap of $16.08 billion and an enterprise value of $13.68 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.27% and return on assets of 1.83% are outperforming58% of companies in the capital markets industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.85.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.94% of outstanding shares, followed by T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.78% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.65%.
Dollar Tree
The firm trimmed its Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) stake by 2.72%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.11%.
The company, which operates discount stores, has a market cap of $23.10 billion and an enterprise value of $31.76 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 14.72% and return on assets of 4.76% are outperforming 67% of companies in the retail, defensive industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.11.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.92% of outstanding shares, followed by Simons with 0.22% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.14%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
Read more here:
Mairs and Power Cuts Walt Disney, American Express
Maverick Capital Cuts Humana, Amazon
Benjamin Graham on the Dangers of Momentum Investing
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.