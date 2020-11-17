Brave Warrior Trims Alphabet, Facebook Positions

- By Tiziano Frateschi





Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio)'s Brave Warrior Advisors LLC sold shares of the following stocks during the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.





Alphabet

The firm reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.23%. The trade had an impact of -6.07% on the portfolio.

The tech holding company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion and an enterprise value of $1.09 trillion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.5% and return on assets of 12.85% are outperforming 77% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.02 is above the industry median of 4.49.

The company's largest guru shareholders are Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares each.

Berkshire Hathaway

The Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) position was trimmed by 29.63%, impacting the portfolio by -5.43%.

The holding company has a market cap of $546 billion and an enterprise value of $631 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.95% and return on assets of 4.5% are outperforming 57% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio 0.25 is below the industry median of 2.18.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation trust with 2.01% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11%.

Lennar

The firm closed its position in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN). The portfolio was impacted by -3.70%.

The homebuilder has a market cap of $23.11 billion and an enterprise value of $29.09 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.76% and return on assets of 7.7% are outperforming 67% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.28 is below the industry median of 0.48.

The largest guru shareholder is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.95% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.34% and Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29%.

D.R. Horton

The firm exited its D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) holding, impacting the portfolio by -3.65%.

The homebuilder has a market cap of $26.74 billion and an enterprise value of $28 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 22.15% and return on assets of 13.81% is outperforming 89% of companies in the homebuilding and construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.71 is above the industry median of 0.48.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is George Soros (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.84% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Ken Heebner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24%.

Facebook

The investment firm reduced its Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) position by 26.16%. The trade had an impact of -1.04% on the portfolio.

The social media company has a market cap of $783 billion and an enterprise value of $738 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 9 out of 10. The return on equity of 23.91% and return on assets of 18.52% are outperforming 83% of companies in the interactive media industry. Its financial strength is rated 9 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 5.24 is above the industry median of 4.49.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Global Management with 0.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Steve Mandel (Trades, Portfolio)'s Lone Pine Capital with 0.21% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.19%.

Progressive

The investment firm curbed its Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) position by 6.48%. The trade had an impact of -0.46% on the portfolio.

The insurance company has a market cap of $55.59 billion and an enterprise value of $61.39 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 32.88% and return on assets of 8.84% are outperforming 94% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.02 is below the industry median of 2.18.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments with 0.90% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management with 0.40% and Greenberg with 0.28%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

