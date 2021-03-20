'A brave new world': Attorneys cite concerns of jury trials resuming next month

Mar. 20—After a year of no jury trials being conducted inside the Hunt County Courthouse due to COVID-19, the trials are scheduled to resume early next month.

Hundreds of cases — including multiple defendants indicted for capital murder, murder and manslaughter — have been set and reset while awaiting dates to allow for jury selection.

The business of the courts has progressed, due to Zoom hearings, although some attorneys said that had its own issues.

And the process of selecting juries and conducting trials will also involve extensive procedures in an effort to protect the health of prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, courtroom staff, defendants and witnesses.

"I kind of have to admit I'm looking forward to it," Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said. "It will be a brave new world."

The scheduling of when the trials could eventually resume has been at the discretion of the Texas Supreme Court, the state's highest civil court, and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the highest criminal court. The panels have issued dozens of emergency orders in reference to the pandemic, the most recent in mid-March, following Governor Greg Abbott's March 2 executive order lifting the mask mandate in Texas, but leaving the option to the state courts, which left the final decision to the county and municipal courts.

The administrative judge for Hunt County is 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench, who issued his order this past week, after the courthouse was opened to the public for the first time since March 2020.

But that doesn't mean juries will be chosen at the courthouse once the panels are selected starting April 5.

"We're going to pick juries for the district courts at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium," Walker said. "The county court at law cases will be at the Texan Theater."

Judges and court staff will be required to wear face coverings in all public areas of the courthouse. The only exception will be for those judges who have a plexiglass divider installed on all three sides of their bench. If the judge chooses to take their mask off, the area they occupy must be cleaned before another judge uses the space.

Anyone with the courts who is running a temperature or who may have symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter the building.

The jury boxes and seating areas for both the 196th and the 354th district courtrooms have been shifted to allow for social distancing guidelines.

"In the 354th you only have room for two jurors in the jury box," Walker said. The remainder of the jury panel will be seated in a portion of the visitor's gallery. "It is going to reduce the spectators we have at jury trials."

Witnesses in court cases will be instructed to remain in their vehicles or outside of the courthouse and provide a phone number where they can be notified when it is their turn to testify.

Walker said how the trials are conducted will also change, as there will be less physical evidence presented to the jury.

"All of the evidence we can we need to digitize," he said. "It will be on a photo that will be up on the big screen that everybody can see."

Attorney Toby Wilkinson is concerned about the potential for groups of people gathering at the courthouse entrance or inside a public area inside the building, and a confrontation breaks out over who is and is not wearing a mask.

"I think people are going to get into shoving matches," Wilkinson said. "You are going to have a lot of people exposed to each other and they are going to wonder if they have been exposed or not."

The dockets for the first few days of the courts have not yet been scheduled.

Attorney Katherine Ferguson anticipates that once the proceedings do resume, contested Child Protective Services/custody cases will be handled first, followed by any pending cases involving inmates in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center and then criminal and civil cases. There is a backlog for all of them.

"We're looking at back to back to back jury trials," she said.

Jury trials had previously been expected to resume in October but fell through.

"I had one trial a week scheduled in October," Ferguson said. "I was scheduled to be in trial the entire month of October. I already have two trials scheduled in April."

The hearings which were conducted via Zoom and in some cases You Tube were helpful to help keep some proceedings on track.

"Ultimately if you are having a contested hearing there are issues," Ferguson said.

Attorneys had difficulties with each person in the cases being in different locations.

"It can be a little hard to represent a client when they can't lean over and whisper to you," Wilkinson said. "That's why there haven't been a lot of contested cases."

"It is difficult to cross examine someone when you are not there in person," Ferguson added. "You lose something if you are not in the same room with the other person. It creates a challenge because our system isn't designed to be conducted virtually."

Conducting the jury selection process in larger rooms will present additional hurdles.

Ferguson worries how it will be possible to interview a potential juror who is wearing a mask from so far away.

"You can't tell their facial expressions," Ferguson said. "It makes it harder to read the jury. It is hard enough to read their expressions with a full face."

Ferguson also serves as judge of the city of Greenville Municipal Court and knows there will be an impact on her duties as well.

"We are going to protect the people, but keep wheels of justice moving the best we can," she said.

Walker gave credit to the district court judges for having handled the situation during the past year and for making the necessary preparations for what is about to take place.

"Judge Bench has done a great job and Judge (Keli) Aiken has as well," he said.

Ferguson believes the ramifications involved with restarting the system, even now, could raise legal issues which attorneys can cite during the appeals process.

"So, we're going to be seeing the fallout from this for many years to come," she said.