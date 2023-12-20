Braverman attacks Sunak’s ‘misguided’ justice plans and urges automatic jail for prolific offenders

Suella Braverman says new sentencing plans fail to tackle prolific offenders and has tabled two amendments to the Bill - PAUL GROVER FOR THE TELEGRAPH

Suella Braverman has warned that the Government’s new sentencing plans will put public safety at risk as she called for automatic jail terms for prolific offenders.

In an article for The Telegraph, the former home secretary said plans to let offenders facing jail terms of less than 12 months serve their punishment in the community were “misguided”.

She said they failed to tackle prolific offenders who were responsible for a disproportionate number of crimes, yet who often escaped justice, and would not provide a deterrent to criminals committing more offences.

“The Sentencing Bill aims to ease pressure on the prison estate, but in my opinion will put public safety at risk, place an undue burden on the police and probation service, and potentially lead to an increase in crime,” said Mrs Braverman.

She has tabled two amendments to the Bill to toughen up penalties for prolific offenders following research by the think tank Policy Exchange which found that more than half of all criminals with at least 45 previous convictions are spared jail.

So called “hyper-prolific offenders” were found guilty of almost 10,000 offences last year, but just 47 per cent received an immediate custodial sentence, with some receiving no substantive punishment at all.

Mrs Braverman has proposed criminals who have hit 45 crimes should face a mandatory two-year custodial sentence each time they are convicted of a further serious offence.

‘Five strikes’

A second “five strikes and out” amendment would require immediate jail sentences to be the starting point for any criminal who committed a fifth successive offence.

“Jail time must be used to deter would-be criminals and public safety must come first,” she said.

The Bill, announced by Alex Chalk, the Justice Secretary, in October, creates a legal presumption that offenders facing jail terms of under 12 months will have their sentences suspended and will instead be “punished” in the community by doing unpaid work such as cleaning up litter and graffiti.

They will be fitted with electronic, GPS, alcohol or drug tags and placed under curfews of up to 20 hours a day at weekends. Any repeat offender breaching their suspended sentence would be returned to court where they would face having to serve the full term in jail.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) argues that the plan will reduce reoffending as its research shows that criminals on suspended sentences are half as likely to reoffend as those who serve short jail terms.

However, Mrs Braverman said: “The Bill, as a whole, also misses the opportunity to bolster penalties for repeat offenders. This is misguided for several reasons.”

She said most crimes were committed by a “relatively small” proportion of offenders, but too many escaped jail, citing one criminal who had 343 previous convictions but only received a community order and fine for further charges of theft. “We need to toughen up the law to deal with these career criminals,” she said.

‘Incentive to desist’

“Secondly, short sentences are an important deterrent against criminality. Without the stint of a few months in prison, many of these criminals will no doubt go on to reoffend. The deterrence of custody will be removed entirely, the incentive to desist from criminality will evaporate and victims will be failed.”

A newly released impact assessment from the MoJ shows that the policy will mean between 1,700 and 6,800 offenders including thieves, shoplifters and drink drivers will be spared jail at any one time. The mid-range estimate is 3,700.

The number spread over a year could be significantly higher as the analysis by the ministry suggests that between 50 per cent and as many as 74 per cent of the 40,000 “lower-level” criminals given custodial sentences under 12 months could be spared being sent to prison at the start of their sentence.