'Bravery, humility, and gratitude': 79 graduate from Notre Dame Academy in Hingham

HINGHAM — The 78 graduates of the Notre Dame Academy on Friday swung and sang along with the chamber choir during the school's 169th commencement ceremony.

"You are the next generation of women leaders," Annemarie Lynch Kenneally, president of the school, said. "The prospect of your leadership gives me and all of us unshakeable confidence of a future that we will all share."

As a tradition of the academy, students submitted essays on who they became through their four years at the academy. Graduate Ava Foley addressed her class.

"I would not be the person I am today if it weren't the family I have been in the last 18 years and the family I was lucky enough to join four short years ago," she said.

She said her school helped students go "from shy freshmen to strong seniors."

Seniors sing along to "Go Light Your World" at the Notre Dame Academy commencement ceremony in Hingham Friday, May 20, 2022.

Catharina Armstrong, an alumnus of the school, told students during the commencement address that their future will be like navigating with a paper map.

"You will get lost. You will get re-routed. You will have detours you didn't expect," she said. "But one thing is for certain, you will not be alone in this experience."

She said the students should bring three virtues on their journey: bravery, humility, and gratitude.

"Don't forget to call your mother," she said at the end of her address as the crowd applauded.

Graduates pose for a photo with friends at the Notre Dame Academy commencement ceremony in Hingham Friday, May 20, 2022.

Grace DeLaar and Bridget Rushing were recognized as the salutatorian and valedictorian, respectfully. The annual Saint Julie Award went to Caroline Johnson.

Class of 2022:

Boston — Ella Lescinskas

Braintree — Katherine Dee, Mia Degulis, Ava Foley, Julia Foley, Sarah Hurley.

Bridgewater — Julia Bertarelli

Brockton — Anne Florient, Kaylah Jacques

Cohasset — Audrey deMurias, Margaret-Mary Dockray, Ella Dunkelberger, Mary Griffin

Duxbury — Raegan White

East Bridgewater — Melanie Mason

Easton — Maekha Garbe

Halifax — Caelan Stewart

Hanover — Kierstin Burke, Erin Carney, Kathryn Harrington, Elizabeth Nunnery, Siya Patel, Robin Penza, Emmerson Shields, Amy Stevenson, Sarah Whitaker

Hanson — Olivia Mucci

Hingham — Sophia Arsenault, Grace DeLaar, Catherine Delorie, Molly Drew, Alexandra Gay, Caroline Johnson, Carolyn Kennedy, Amelia McCarthy, Olivia McDermott, Kelsey O'Brien, Kathryn Peterson, Caroline Sullivan, Isabela Taylor, Elizabeth Wagner

Hull — Joan Cogliano, Hannah Evans

Kingston — Olivia Gauthier, Isabella Patel

Marshfield — Meghan Friday, Katelyn Lehane, Meghan McDaniel, Jacqueline McKenna, Julia Reid, Annelore Strenge

Norwell — Caroline Littell, Elizabeth Littell, Jaidan McNiff, Epo White

Pembroke — Julianna Burke, Maeve Cronin, Lacey Gilmore, Sophia Guilbeault, Angela Holland, Caroline Miranda, Bridget Rushing

Plymouth — Lauren Joyce, Paige Joyce, Sadie Maw

Quincy — Alexandra Gagne, Natalie Gratch

Randolph — Morgan Craft, Elise Ferguson

Raynham — Cameron Bourassa

Rockland — Ellen Ryan

Scituate — Sarah Link, Rachael Webster

Weymouth — Mary Clogston, Samantha Connors, Isabelle Fabiano, Amelia Flynn, Ava Hart, Jenna Savaria

