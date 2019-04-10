Braves' Markakis loses cash, guns in home break-in

The hunt continues for the person responsible for the theft of five firearms and $20,000 from the home of Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that someone broke into Markakis' home in the Buckhead section of Atlanta on March 29 and walked off with the money, weapons and a luxury watch.

A neighbor called police after spotting someone in the home. The Braves were in Philadelphia that night.

The police report obtained by the newspaper said the front door was open and police saw a broken window when they arrived.

Missing were a safe from the master bedroom that Markakis said contained $20,000, an AR-15 rifle, three 9mm handguns and a Breitling watch, according to the newspaper. Another firearm that was kept in the basement also was taken.

Markakis, 35, is in his 14th year in the majors. He spent the first nine seasons in Baltimore before moving on to the Braves. The team recently signed him to a one-year, $6 million deal.

--Field Level Media