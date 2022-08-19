Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna arrested on DUI charges in Gwinnett County

Norcross police arrested Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna on DUI charges.

According to Gwinnett County jail records, Ozuna was arrested book around 4:30 a.m. Friday morning on driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane charges.

Channel 2 Action News has requested the incident report from Norcross police and is waiting for a response. Channel 2 has also reached out to the Atlanta Braves for a statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for the latest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The DUI arrest is the latest legal trouble for the Braves outfielder.

In May 2021, Ozuna was accused of assaulting and strangling his estranged wife inside his Sandy Springs home. She told police that she and her husband were having an argument over infidelity before he choked her and threw her against a wall, according to court documents.

He was originally arrested on one felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation, however prosecutors dropped the felony charge in July. Ozuna still faced misdemeanor charges of family violence battery and simple assault.

RELATED STORIES:

In September, Ozuna agreed to complete a state’s pre-trial diversion program, which allows offenders to complete requirements prior to a court date in exchange for their case being completely dismissed. Under the agreement, there was a list of conditions that Ozuna had to complete within six months, including a family violence intervention program.

Major League Baseball retroactively suspended the outfielder for 20 games without pay while he was on administrative leave during the investigation. Ozuna rejoined the team this season.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]