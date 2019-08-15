Should You Like Bravida Holding AB (publ)’s (STO:BRAV) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll look at Bravida Holding AB (publ) (STO:BRAV) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Bravida Holding:

0.16 = kr1.2b ÷ (kr16b - kr7.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Bravida Holding has an ROCE of 16%.

Does Bravida Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Bravida Holding's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.3% average in the Commercial Services industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Bravida Holding sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Bravida Holding's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Bravida Holding.

Bravida Holding's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Bravida Holding has total liabilities of kr7.9b and total assets of kr16b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 50% of its total assets. Bravida Holding has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

The Bottom Line On Bravida Holding's ROCE

While its ROCE looks decent, it wouldn't look so good if it reduced current liabilities. Bravida Holding shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .